I Just Found Out Chris Pratt Farted So Loud During One Electric State Scene ‘It Messed Up The Audio’

News
By published

WOW

chris pratt talking to millie bobby brown in the electric state
(Image credit: Netflix)

Of all the upcoming sci-fi movies, many fans have really been waiting to feast their eyes on The Electric State. You’ll soon be able to watch the 2025 movie schedule release with your Netflix subscription, and it sees Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown team with Chris Pratt to search for her brother in a robot-filled dystopian world. And, it turns out that while the special effects-heavy film looks good enough for filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo to be proud of it, Pratt has now admitted to ruining a take by farting so loudly that he “messed up the audio.”

What Did Chris Pratt Say About Farting While Filming The Electric State?

Listen, I’m not someone who’s ever really had many illusions when it comes to famous people, even ones I admire. I mean, sure, they all seem to live incredibly glamorous lives, but they are still people, and…well, you know how the saying goes: everybody poops. It’s because everybody poops that everyone also poots, i.e. rips a big one, i.e. farts sometimes. So, hearing that Chris Pratt farted while filming his upcoming The Electric State isn’t that big of a deal. I’m sure that everyone on that set farted multiple times while cameras were rolling.

However, I just found out that the father of four actually backfired so boisterously while working that his bottom sounds screwed up a take. A post on Instagram where the actor and his recently wed co-star, Millie Bobby Brown, played pop quiz saw him answer a question about Brown’s favorite scene to film with him with this anecdote:

  • Chris Pratt: It was a scene in the mall where I was laying down eating Twinkies. And it’s because I farted so loud, it messed up the audio.
  • Millie Bobby Brown: It was epic!

Alright. We’ve all seen movies and shows where there’s a scene about filming a fake, in-story film or series, and someone yells, “Quiet on set!” before the director calls “Action!” It’s obvious that the mics used on film sets are pretty sensitive and the conditions to get the dialogue and nothing else are very specific, especially since actors usually have to do ADR at some point after filming is over to fill in lines that weren’t recorded properly in the first place.

But, come on, man! Like, how loud was this fart? If it could be described as “epic,” I’d say that must signal a sound so startling that it simply couldn’t have been missed. Honestly, I don’t think we can be talking about your standard “pop” or even a modest “boom” coming from the Polaroid “selfie” king. Oh, no, my friends. This one was likely to be a gaseously gaudy, vaporously vile kind of thunderous toot. You can take a look at the full clip, below:

A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

A photo posted by on

They don’t dwell on the subject for long, and it’s at least nice that they both seem pleased that Pratt’s poot is now a positive talking point. I do wonder how long it took everyone on set to stop laughing, though, seeing as how I laughed through the writing of much of this article.

Adrienne Jones
Adrienne Jones
Senior Content Creator

Covering The Witcher, Outlander, Virgin River, Sweet Magnolias and a slew of other streaming shows, Adrienne Jones is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend, and started in the fall of 2015. In addition to writing and editing stories on a variety of different topics, she also spends her work days trying to find new ways to write about the many romantic entanglements that fictional characters find themselves in on TV shows. She graduated from Mizzou with a degree in Photojournalism. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about streaming news
Ellen Pompeo in Hulu&#039;s Good American Family

Ellen Pompeo's Good American Family Promos Airing During ABC's Grey's Anatomy Night Is Kind Of Trippy, But Her New Hulu Show Has Me Intrigued
Charles Manson in Chaos: The Manson Murders

Chaos: The Manson Murders Offers A Wild Theory About The Infamous Killings, And I Have To Talk About It
Ava smiling big at Deborah in Hacks Season 3

Kaitlin Olson Is Pretty PG On High Potential, But It’s An NSFW Line From Her Max Show Hacks She Wishes Fans Would Yell At Her In Public
See more latest
Most Popular
Ava smiling big at Deborah in Hacks Season 3
Kaitlin Olson Is Pretty PG On High Potential, But It’s An NSFW Line From Her Max Show Hacks She Wishes Fans Would Yell At Her In Public
Ellen Pompeo in Hulu&#039;s Good American Family
Ellen Pompeo's Good American Family Promos Airing During ABC's Grey's Anatomy Night Is Kind Of Trippy, But Her New Hulu Show Has Me Intrigued
Sean Teale and Joshua Jackson on Doctor Odyssey.
One Doctor Odyssey Star Didn’t Get Much Time With Angela Bassett In Upcoming 9-1-1 Crossover, And I Love How The Cast Roasts Him For It
Brian Baumgartner as Kevin Malone in The Office
Brian Baumgartner Revealed The Joke From The Office He Uses ‘Almost Every Time’ At Speaking Engagements, And It’s An A+ Choice
Kathy Bates sits in an office with a serious expression in Matlock S1 E15 - &quot;Game Face.&quot;
Matlock: A Huge Piece Just Fell Into Place For The Welbrexa Mystery, And I Hate That We Have Another Wait Ahead For New Episodes
Johnny Depp in Dark Shadows
'Tim Is The Real Thing.' Johnny Depp Gets Real About His Years Working With Tim Burton From Edward Scissorhands To Dark Shadows
Connie smiling at the diner while seated in a chair
Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Revealed Connie's New Job, And I'm Already Worried
Michael Fassbender and Pierce Brosnan in Black Bag
I Asked Michael Fassbender About Working With Bond Actor Pierce Brosnan On New Spy Movie Black Bag, And His Funny 007 Joke Did Not Disappoint
Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) prepares to fight in Captain America: Brave New World
Anthony Mackie Watched The Captain America: Brave New World Trailer With His Kids And Dropped F-Bombs Over Their Hilarious Reaction To It
Daffy Duck and Porky Pig happily sit in the middle of a messy kitchen in The Day The Earth Blew Up.
Looney Tunes’ Eric Bauza Talked About How The Day The Earth Blew Up Was Saved From Cancellation, And I Strongly Agree With Two Projects That Deserve The Same Fate