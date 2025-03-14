I Just Found Out Chris Pratt Farted So Loud During One Electric State Scene ‘It Messed Up The Audio’

Of all the upcoming sci-fi movies , many fans have really been waiting to feast their eyes on The Electric State. You’ll soon be able to watch the 2025 movie schedule release with your Netflix subscription , and it sees Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown team with Chris Pratt to search for her brother in a robot-filled dystopian world. And, it turns out that while the special effects-heavy film looks good enough for filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo to be proud of it, Pratt has now admitted to ruining a take by farting so loudly that he “messed up the audio.”

What Did Chris Pratt Say About Farting While Filming The Electric State?

Listen, I’m not someone who’s ever really had many illusions when it comes to famous people, even ones I admire. I mean, sure, they all seem to live incredibly glamorous lives, but they are still people, and…well, you know how the saying goes: everybody poops. It’s because everybody poops that everyone also poots, i.e. rips a big one, i.e. farts sometimes. So, hearing that Chris Pratt farted while filming his upcoming The Electric State isn’t that big of a deal. I’m sure that everyone on that set farted multiple times while cameras were rolling.

However, I just found out that the father of four actually backfired so boisterously while working that his bottom sounds screwed up a take. A post on Instagram where the actor and his recently wed co-star, Millie Bobby Brown , played pop quiz saw him answer a question about Brown’s favorite scene to film with him with this anecdote:

Chris Pratt: It was a scene in the mall where I was laying down eating Twinkies. And it’s because I farted so loud, it messed up the audio.

Millie Bobby Brown: It was epic!

Alright. We’ve all seen movies and shows where there’s a scene about filming a fake, in-story film or series, and someone yells, “Quiet on set!” before the director calls “Action!” It’s obvious that the mics used on film sets are pretty sensitive and the conditions to get the dialogue and nothing else are very specific, especially since actors usually have to do ADR at some point after filming is over to fill in lines that weren’t recorded properly in the first place.

But, come on, man! Like, how loud was this fart? If it could be described as “epic,” I’d say that must signal a sound so startling that it simply couldn’t have been missed. Honestly, I don’t think we can be talking about your standard “pop” or even a modest “boom” coming from the Polaroid “selfie” king . Oh, no, my friends. This one was likely to be a gaseously gaudy, vaporously vile kind of thunderous toot. You can take a look at the full clip, below:

They don’t dwell on the subject for long, and it’s at least nice that they both seem pleased that Pratt’s poot is now a positive talking point. I do wonder how long it took everyone on set to stop laughing, though, seeing as how I laughed through the writing of much of this article.