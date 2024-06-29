Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger Share Sweet Posts About Family Time Amid Reports They’re Expecting Their Third Child

Chris Pratt is a movie star who always finds himself booked and busy and most recently led one of the most notable 2024 movie releases so far, The Garfield Movie. Of course, the actor is also a family man who's married to author Katherine Schwarzenegger, with whom he just celebrated five years of marriage earlier this month. The couple share two young daughters together and, now, reports suggest that Pratt and Schwarzenegger are expecting their third child. All the while, the two spouses shared cute family-centric social media posts.

Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger Share Sweet Family Posts

On Friday, Katherine Schwarzenegger expressed some major gratitude for her life by sharing a group of photos of herself with her family. The writer mentioned that she was feeling “happy” about a “gloomy morning followed by a barn visit” with her hubby and their two daughters. Check it out:

A post shared by Katherine Schwarzenegger (@katherineschwarzenegger) A photo posted by on

She and her husband share Lyla Maria, who is 3 years old and Eloise Christina, who is two. In the photos, the girls can be seen riding horseback together, walking around a garden. And the youngest is adorably sitting on the shoulders of the Guardians of the Galaxy star. It looks like a peaceful family day for the four of them, and Chris Pratt posted about the occasion on his Instagram story, too:

(Image credit: Chris Pratt/Instagram)

Chris Pratt definitely wears his girl dad badge with pride, and it's great to see the family of four enjoying this time amidst reports that some big changes might be on the horizon.

What's Known About The Family's Reported Addition?

It was on the same day the couple shared these sweet pics that People reported they are expecting a third child together! Details about how far along Katherine Schwarzenegger might be were not disclosed, and the Pratt-Schwarzenegger brood have not spoken to the news yet. Yet one would think there's a chance that an official confirmation could come sooner rather than later.

These two seem to be a perfect match for one another, and Katherine Schwarzenegger’s famous dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger, approves, too. While speaking about his daughter and son-in-law during an interview, Arnold said they're “so in love” and noted just how well they “fit” together. The married couple also reportedly have a good relationship with Pratt’s ex-wife, Anna Faris , with whom the Parks and Recreation actor shares 11-year-old son, Jack.

What Projects Is Chris Pratt Working On?

Chris Pratt’s movie with the Russo Brothers, The Electric State, is expected to be part of Netflix’s 2024 schedule later this year. The movie, which also stars Millie Bobby Brown, Ke Huy Quan and Stanley Tucci, is about a teen who traverses the American West with a robot and drifter. Pratt also has the second season of Amazon Prime's The Terminal List for fans to look forward to!

All the while, he recently started filming a science fiction movie called Mercy for Amazon MGM Studios alongside Rebecca Ferguson and Annabelle Wallis. The movie is about a detective who has to prove his innocence after being accused of a crime. Production began back in April, but the leading man experienced an ankle injury just four days into filming. The production has a release date set for August 15, 2025.

Chris Pratt is certainly busy, but his family post suggests that he -- like wife Katherine Schwarzenegger -- still aims to spend quality time with his kids. Surely, they'll continue to do so as time goes on and extend that same time and attention to the third child they reportedly have on the way.