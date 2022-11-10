Chris Rock Is Teaming With Netflix For New, First-Of-Its-Kind Comedy Special

Since becoming primarily a streaming service, Netflix has worked to constantly evolve. After originally having a library of only licenced titles, they started producing original content – and since then there has been a great deal of experimentation when it comes to unrolling content. One thing that we haven't seen Netflix pull off to date is a live event, but now the company is giving that a go as part of their partnership with stand-up comedy legend Chris Rock.

Rock is now planning his second comedy special for Netflix – his first being 2018's Chris Rock: Tamborine (opens in new tab) – and it's being produced as a unique event. Dates have not yet been locked in, but the plan is for the untitled show to premiere live on the subscription service. Robbie Praw, Netflix Vice President of Stand-up and Comedy Formats, issued a statement about the project, saying,

Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation. We're thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history. This will be an unforgettable moment and we're so honored that Chris is carrying this torch.

Following multiple seasons on Saturday Night Live and making movies like New Jack City and CB4, it was really a comedy special – namely 1996's Bring The Pain – that turned Chris Rock into a star. That was the second of five specials that were produced by HBO, the others being 1999's Bigger & Blacker, 2004's Never Scared, and 2008's Kill The Messenger.

The aforementioned Chris Rock: Tamborine was notably his first special in a decade, and now the comedian is making headlines again with his second collaboration with Netflix.

One can't help but notice that this event has a particular boldness to it given Chris Rock's very memorable experience during a popular, live event earlier this year. I probably don't have to remind you of the incident at the Academy Awards where Rock was slapped by Will Smith after the King Richard star objected to a joke that the comedian told. A delay in the broadcast prevented adult language from being aired on the broadcast, but it was a chaotic scene watched by millions as it happened.

Given that history (not to mention the fear that anything else might happen to disrupt the first-of-its-kind event), one has to assume that the security at the Netflix live comedy special is going to be quite intense.

At this time the only release date info that we have about the live Chris Rock comedy special for Netflix is "early 2023," but we'll keep you posted about updates regarding the show. In the meantime, there are many other great ways to use your Netflix subscription, and we have features highlighting the best and most exciting content – including our 2022 Netflix Movie Calendar, our 2022 Netflix TV Show schedule, and our guide about all of the top shows that you can binge on the streaming service right now.