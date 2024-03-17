Chrissy Teigen Called Out A Camera Flash For Showing Her 'Boob Lift Scars,' But Fans Think She Shouldn't Have Said Anything

Chrissy Teigen is pretty much an open book when it comes to her body and the plastic surgery she’s had. Whether she’s finding a funny way to say goodbye to her fake boobs or sharing the results of her “buccal fat removal” procedure, fans have come to expect nothing but transparency from the model. Transparency is definitely what they got, too, when Teigen went sheer for an Oscars afterparty, with a camera flash showing off more than she bargained for. But, after she pointed out her “boob lift scars” on social media, lots of people thought she shouldn’t have said anything.

The former Lip Sync Battle host and her husband, John Legend, looked gorgeous in their coordinated black-and-gold outfits for Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s annual Oscars “Gold Party.” However, Chrissy Teigen — who combined the see-through and corset dress trends in a Jasmin Erbas gown — didn’t seem to be impressed that the scarring from some of her past work was visible in the pics she posted to Instagram :

This was a pretty on-brand move for the TV personality, who has been known to post awkward and unflattering photos to prove that her life is not picture-perfect. There was obvious humor in the caption above that shouted out to her “boob lift scars,” and Chrissy Teigen fully predicted everyone’s next move, adding the comment:

You’re all zooming I can feel it!!!

The thing is, her scars weren’t even noticeable until she pointed them out, and many people admitted that they had indeed zoomed in to see what she was talking about, with one saying she “practically dared us to.” Several fans celebrated the mom of four for owning the look — scars and all — but said she probably could have gone without mentioning them. Their comments included:

Shhhhh…I don’t think anyone would have noticed. – dustywhite2

Wouldn’t have noticed them if you hadn’t said anything. Dress looks amazing. – hsuz_5672

I thought it was part of the dress. 🔥🔥🔥 – jamie.h.1111

I don’t even know what I’m looking at. She looks great to me🤷🏽‍♀️ – ladyv_12

I don’t think anyone would look at these photos and vid and see a scar. All I see is beauty ❤ – drkristinacollins

Love your honesty❤ I would have never noticed You look gorgeous and John too 😎😍 – jancwat

Girl I wouldn’t even have noticed 🔥❤🙌🔥 – yoyve915

Chrissy Teigen has mentioned her “lifetime scars” in the past, when she shared a sweet bath time photo with her baby girl Esti last year, and fans appreciated that authenticity. Many in the above post praised her again for normalizing the scars that many women have, be it from mastectomies or cosmetic surgeries.

So while Chrissy Teigen likely could have gotten away with not even mentioning how the flash exposed the marks on her body, it turns out that maybe it was a good thing, as she showed other women that it's OK to embrace all parts of themselves.