Kylie Jenner Is Back In A Black Bikini As We Amp Up For Summer 2024

2023 was the year of the black bikini , but some trends never go out of style. Miley Cyrus certainly seemed to be living her “endless summer vacation,” as she donned some black swimwear in February, and now Kylie Jenner has followed suit. The Kardashians star was the picture of poolside bliss — proving that the black bikini trend will likely endure for at least another year — as showed off a new piece while taking a dip in the pool and enjoying a cool vodka spritzer.

Those in warmer climates would never let the fact that it’s March get in the way of a good swimsuit, and Kylie Jenner has certainly been known to celebrate bikini winter . It wasn’t just the outfit that brought her to the pool this time around, though, as the Kylie Cosmetics boss took nips from a can of her new Sprinter vodka soda line in an ad she posted to Instagram :

(Image credit: Kylie Jenner's Instagram)

The video shows Kylie Jenner emerging from the water with drink in hand, before lying down on the side of the pool to dip her long hair back in. Different shots of the reality star see her sipping the hard seltzer, which will apparently hit the market on March 21 — just in time for spring.

Kylie Jenner’s foray into the booze business — where she joins sister Kendall Jenner and her 818 tequila — features 100-calorie cans of vodka soda. Sprinter will be available in black cherry, peach, grapefruit and lime and are gluten-free, made with real fruit juice and no added sugar, per People .

(Image credit: Kylie Jenner's Instagram)

Whether or not you’ll be giving Sprinters a sample this spring or summer, Kylie Jenner’s video is making me wish the warmer months were here already, and her black string bikini has me wondering what new and amazing swimwear trends the celebs are planning to bust out for Summer 2024. Not that they’re waiting until the summer to do that.

Emily Ratajkowski showed off several fun bikinis (and a NSFW headband ) from her beachy travels in January. Sydney Sweeney, meanwhile, went Down Under to find the warmer weather late last year, as she showed off a low-cut green swimsuit on vacation with a friend.

Maybe summer is just a state of mind, because nobody seemed to have any qualms about continuing to flaunt their bikini bodies as the days got shorter. Kylie Jenner’s sister Kim Kardashian rose from the water like a phoenix and opted for a gold moment for a nightswim last summer, before shouting out the black bikini one more time in September.

Trends are always changing and evolving, but nothing is more classic than black. And, even though many of us around the country may not be experiencing bikini weather yet, I’m already enjoying the looks from Kylie Jenner and others who are already feeling the summer vibes.