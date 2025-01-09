A Commentator Ties Back Diddy's Recent Suits To The Me-Too Movement: 'The First Significant Reckoning'

Sean “Diddy” Combs remains in prison in Brooklyn after being denied bail multiple times. He stands trial in May on federal charges that, if convicted on all counts, could result in a lengthy prison sentence for the rapper and mogul. However, even if he is able to stay out of jail, he still has serious legal challenges ahead of him, as he is the defendant in multiple lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault.

It’s been a few years since the #MeToo movement has been front-page news. During to cultural commentator Jamilah Lemieux's conversation with Fortune, she claimed the movement that sprung up around allegations of assault from Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein led to the Combs’ alleged victims being willing to speak out and move forward with their lawsuits.

It was the first significant reckoning with sexual assault that we’ve ever had in this country. That movement gave [Combs’] victims the courage to come forward.

The #MeToo movement certainly highlighted a situation that had long been in the dark. After the first public allegations were made against Harvey Weinstein, many more women publicly claimed to have been assaulted by him, or being in situations which they were afraid of that possibility.

Following that, more women spoke out about situations where people in positions of power had allegedly used that power to coerce them. The issue is certainly discussed more openly today than ever before. Even if the movement was directly influential on the alleged victims deciding to come forward, it almost certainly helped create an environment where speaking publicly was seen as more acceptable.

While many of the lawsuits currently filed against Diddy followed his arrest, the tipping point may have been when a video was leaked showing the rapper assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura. She also filed a lawsuit against him, which has since been settled.

In the same way that the first allegations against Harvey Weinstein led to accusations, the same may have been true here for Diddy. Both the video evidence and the criminal charges may give some the confidence to speak out.

More than two dozen lawsuits have reportedly been filed against Diddy since his arrest and attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents several of the plaintiffs, has claimed we could see as many as 200 before it’s all said and done.

The only question is whether Diddy will be free while he's dealing with the lawsuits. Diddy has continued to deny the allegations in the various complaints, as well as the charges against him in federal court. 2025 will be the year in which the criminal questions are answered and some of the lawsuits may also see their day in court.