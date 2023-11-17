Critics Have Seen Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure Of Foggy Mountain, See What They’re Saying About The SNL Group’s Feature Debut
How does it compare to other Saturday Night Live movies?
The comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy has made a name for themselves through hilarious sketches on Saturday Night Live over the past couple of years, surprising even themselves with accomplishments like getting Taylor Swift to participate in the famed “Three Sad Virgins” video. Now, like many before them, they are turning their SNL schtick into a movie with Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain. The comedy can be streamed now with a Peacock subscription, so let’s see if the critics think this is worth the watch.
Please Don’t Destroy comprises Ben Marshall, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy, and the comedy group stars in the movie as best friends whose lives have started to take them in different directions before a treasure hunt forces them to address their issues while fighting some bizarre outside forces. In CinemaBlend’s review of Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain, Nick Venable calls the movie the funniest SNL offering since Wayne’s World. He rates it 4 out of 5 stars, writing:
Belen Edwards of Mashable agrees with the above review that the writers playing exaggeratedly uncool versions of themselves works to their advantage, especially when compared to SNL comedies of the past that center around quirky characters that work better in short spurts. The movie will leave you giggling for most of its runtime, but it’s not immune to the pitfalls of developing sketches into features. Edwards continues:
Josh Spiegel of SlashFilm gives The Treasure of Foggy Mountain 6 out of 10, calling it a hit-or-miss affair, with its clever and funny portions slightly edging out its shortcomings. The story takes a backseat to the Please Don’t Destroy team playing off of each other, which is to be expected from such a movie. In the critic’s words:
Brian Tallerico of RogerEbert.com rates the new Please Don’t Destroy comedy 2.5 stars out of 4, acknowledging the same issue as noted by other critics, but expressing hope that Please Don’t Destroy could continue to thrive in the feature space. Tallerico writes:
Michael Frank of The Film Stage grades the movie a C+, noting that the recurring jokes don’t work, actors like John Goodman, Conan O’Brien and Bowen Yang are thrown into supporting roles seemingly just for name value, and the set pieces are terrible. To be sure, the critic says this is not a great comedy, but the trio’s chemistry and charm are on display regardless. Frank continues:
The critics seem to agree Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain falls somewhere in the middle of Saturday Night Live’s sketches-turned-movies. There are laughs to be had, but the momentum of the undeniably talented trio can’t sustain for a full 90 minutes. If you want to give the movie a shot, it is available to stream now on Peacock. Also be sure to check out our 2023 movie release calendar to see what else is coming through the end of the year.
