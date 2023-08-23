Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure Of Foggy Mountain: Release Date, Cast, And Other Things We Know

In addition to being one the most iconic institutions in television, Saturday Night Live has launched the careers of several comedy legends and inspired many hilarious movies based on its most famous characters. The next chapter in both of those categories is the upcoming 2023 movie release of Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain.

If this is the first time you are hearing about this new Peacock original movie or about the titular comedy trio at the center of it all, please don’t panic. We will provide all the answers you may seek in our guide to the most essential facts about Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain — starting with when and where you can watch it.

Audiences with a Peacock subscription will be able to stream Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain on Friday, November 17, 2023, according to a press release put out in August. According to Variety, the feature was previously intended as a theatrical summer release before it was opted as an exclusive for the NBCUniversal-owned platform. No specific reason was given for the switch, but the film could end up being one of the best movies on Peacock just based on the talent involved.

Please Don't Destroy Lead The Cast

The lead characters of Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain are played by the titular trio, which consists of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy. The SNL writers are not the only alumni from the sketch comedy series involved, as Emmy nominee Bowen Yang — who also has an upcoming A24 movie called Dicks: The Musical opening this fall — and SNL-writer-turned-talk-show host Conan O’Brien — whose travel docuseries, Conan O’Brien Must Go, is set to premiere on Max — also star.

The Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain cast also includes The Blackening cast member X Mayo, Meg Stalter (who is set to return for Hacks Season 3), and Nicole Sakura of Superstore fame. Also expect appearances by Reno 911!’s Cedric Yarbrough and Sunita Mani (who recently collaborated with Peacock as part of the Bupkis cast) and listen for Emmy-winning national treasure John Goodman — who once auditioned for SNL — who lends his voice as the narrator of the story.

Follows The Titular Trio On A Hunt For A Priceless Artifact

The story Goodman will be narrating is that of the Please Don’t Destroy guys — Marshall, Higgins, and Herlihy — as fictionalized versions of themselves who have been friends since childhood and now work together at an outdoor equipment shop run by Marshall’s father (O’Brien).

According to an exclusive first look by Entertainment Weekly, things take a new, adventurous turn for the trio when they discover a compass they found years earlier may point them in the right direction toward to an old relic that will earn them riches beyond their wildest dreams: a bust of Marie Antoinette made of gold. The buddies then set off on a quest to find the artifact, but not without running into a few challenging circumstances along the way.

Set In A Forest Infested By Bears, A Cult, And Ruthless Park Rangers

From the sound of it, Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain seems like an adult take on the plot of one of the all-time best kids movies, 1985’s The Goonies. However, instead of underground tunnels rigged with deadly booby traps, the grown-up friends find themselves searching through a forest near their hometown where they run into even more bizarre obstacles such as bears missing their fur and a strange cult led by Yang’s character which they accidentally find themselves embroiled in. Hot on their trail throughout the ordeal is a pair of nosy and persistent park rangers, played by Mayo and Stalter — and these are just the crazy details of their journey that have been made public so far.

Please Don’t Destroy Also Write And Produce

In addition to leading the film, The Treasure of Foggy Mountain is also the brainchild of the Please Don’t Destroy guys and the first feature-length project any of them have written, although two of them have at least appeared in movies before — namely Higgins in the 2022 Tom Hanks drama, A Man Called Otto and Herlihy in Adam Sandler’s spooky Netflix comedy, Hubie Halloween.

The trio are also serve as executive producers, alongside esteemed comedy filmmaker Judd Apatow, who also shares a producing credit with Jimmy Miller, who has produced other cinematic favorites starring SNL vets like 2003’s Elf with Will Ferrell and the Andy Samberg-led Hot Rod from 2007. Helming the film is yet another SNL alum, Paul Briganti, who has directed many popular pre-taped segments for the series which would be considered some the show’s best sketches in recent memory, including some of Please Don’t Destroy’s most popular videos. Speaking of…

Who Are Please Don’t Destroy?

As previously established, Please Don’t Destroy is the collective identity of comedians Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, who — according to Washington Square News — met in 2017 while attending New York University and collaborated on sketches that quickly went viral. They became even better known when they were hired on SNL’s writing staff and began creating and starring in short, pre-taped segments that met much acclaim — such “Three Sad Virgins,” which also featured Pete Davidson and Taylor Swift, famously. According to their official website, the trio is currently taking their live sketch show on a tour that lasts until September 21.

Now that you know about all about Please Don’t Destroy, watch them make their feature film debut together when The Treasure of Foggy Mountain hits Peacock this fall!