Critics Have Seen You’re Cordially Invited, And They Wish This ‘Rigorously Unoriginal And Uncreative Film’ Had Been Lost In The Mail
Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon butt heads in new rom-com.
The 2025 movie calendar has already provided some great options for those taking a trip to the theater, but honestly, isn’t it great to sometimes be able to enjoy A-list talent from the comfort of your own sofa? To that end, Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon would like to cordially invite you to You’re Cordially Invited, a new rom-com available with an Amazon Prime Video subscription. Fans have been looking forward to seeing “Willerspoon” finally come together on-screen, and critics — who screened the movie ahead of its January 30 release — are here to tell us if those high hopes will be fulfilled.
Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon are apparently “the pairing that you didn’t know you needed,” the SNL alum said, as You’re Cordially Invited sees Jim and Margot go to war when they discover his daughter’s wedding venue has been double-booked with Margot’s sister’s wedding. Briana Zigler of AV Club, however, says she had trouble finding any humor in this lazy romantic comedy. The critic gives it a D, writing:
Brian Truitt of USA TODAY agrees, giving it 1.5 stars out of 4 for failing to find the tonal balance between dark satire and lighthearted rom-com. What’s more, Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell lack chemistry as both friends and enemies. Truitt says:
Justin Clark of Slant also rates You’re Cordially Invited 1.5 out of 4 stars, saying this marriage of talents was doomed from the start. The film doesn’t allow Reese Witherspoon to stretch her comedic muscles, while Will Ferrell has the opposite problem, forcing even subtle jokes into ridiculous realms. Clark continues:
Lisa Laman of Culturess says the movie starts off strong but ultimately devolves into terrible dialogue and tired rom-com tropes. In Laman’s words:
John Serba of Decider says You’re Cordially Invited is almost funny enough and almost heartwarming enough, but ultimately the critic finds it “too long, too pointlessly chaotic and ultimately too blah to recommend.” Serba explains:
Critics have given the movie a 43% Rotten Tomatoes score, with the audience’s Popcornmeter only slightly higher at 56%. This may not go down as one of Will Ferrell’s funniest movies or rank up there with the best of Reese Witherspoon, but if you feel like this duo is too good to pass up, of course you should check it out yourself and draw your own conclusions.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
