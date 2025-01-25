I Did Not Have Will Ferrell And Reese Witherspoon Dancing On Camera On My Bingo Card This Week, But Fans Are Fully Here For 'Willerspoon'

I’m getting very excited about a comedy on the 2025 movie schedule that is set to be released this week! Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell have teamed up for a wedding comedy called You’re Cordially Invited, and I cannot wait to see these two funny actors together in a movie for the first time ever. To make matters more exciting, as the pair promote their film that will be available with an Amazon Prime subscription , they decided to dance like TikTokers, and I was not expecting this at all.

I might not have had this on my Bingo card this week, but Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon totally slayed this video that features them dancing to Lola Young’s “Messy.” Check it out:

See what I mean? These two killed this… especially Reese Witherspoon who completely went for the choreo, whereas Ferrell looked like he was just getting through it the best he could. When these two were coming up in the ‘90s and ‘00s they probably had no idea that dancing on camera would be part of the press tour process (the Twisters cast went viral for doing this last summer on their press tour, too), but these comedy icons are showing us how it’s done with this amazing video.

Fans were totally here for it, too. Check out some of the comments on the Instagram video that already has over 5 million views:

“willerspoon is a movement 🙌” - @lindsaydawnebateman

“The pair we need but had no idea we needed 😍😍😍” - @darbyecamp

“This is pure joy” - @luiselkes

“This is the best thing I’ve ever seen!😂” - @pieladybooks

“The energy we need right now 🙌🏻” - @bianco.mariah

"Perfect pairing" - @jennpoliseno

“Willerspoon” is amazing. While I wouldn’t necessarily have put these two together on my own, now that they are sharing the same air for You’re Cordially Invited, I think it’s genius. The actors have been hyping up their new movie lately ahead of its release on Friday, January 31, and seeing this video only makes me want to see it more.

You’re Cordially Invited has Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon playing strangers who unexpectedly collide when the weddings their respective family members are in have been accidentally double booked for the same venue. The SNL alum is the father of a bride and the Legally Blonde star has been planning her younger sister’s wedding. The two quickly become rivals as they share the same space. You can check out the hilarious You’re Cordially Invited trailer below:

I do wonder if this will secretly become a rom-com or if it will truly and purely be a comedy for these two actors to get chaotic with. However, either way, I'll be happy.

Did a dance video between “Willerspoon” get me more excited for their comedy together? Yes. I cannot wait to stream at home next weekend.