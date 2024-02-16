Critics Have Seen JLo’s This Is Me… Now: A Love Story, And They’re Calling The Visual Album Everything From ‘Epic’ To ‘Cringe’
The past year has been monumental for pop music, with Taylor Swift and Beyoncé lighting up theaters with their respective Eras Tour and Renaissance concert films, and now Jennifer Lopez is getting in on the fun with her own creative endeavor. The icon has released a “musical experience” with the film This Is Me… Now: A Love Story, which can be streamed with an Amazon Prime subscription to accompany the release of her This Is Me… Now album. Critics had the chance to see the movie that spotlights her relationship with Ben Affleck, and they feel pretty strongly about it, even if they don’t all agree.
Fans weren’t quite sure what to expect after the “unhinged” trailer for the visual album featured a mix of sci-fi, romance and plenty of celebrity cameos for the deeply personal follow-up to JLo’s 2002 album This Is Me… Then. Lupe R. Haas of CineMovie calls the film “impressive” with its setting changes and interesting musical numbers, but says the music itself hits all the familiar beats of Jennifer Lopez’s past albums. Haas continues:
Tanya Hussain of Collider rates it a 7 out of 10, saying the visual aspect heightens JLo’s raw, emotional lyrics with “stunning” costumes and choreography, although the critic thinks the supporting cast of familiar faces distracts from her vulnerable message. Hussain writes:
Mashable’s Kristy Puchko calls This Is Me… Now: A Love Story “A+ celebrity work,” writing that JLo’s visual album is unapologetically and intentionally indulgent. It’s simply “marvelous,” the critic writes, saying:
However, not all of the critics are as blown away by Jennifer Lopez’s product. Kate Erbland of IndieWire grades it a C-, saying there are highs and “nightmarish” lows to this “film,” which the critic says is actually just a series of music videos. This Is Me… Now: A Love Story is “too glossy and bizarre” to dig too deep into JLo’s psyche. Erband writes:
Nicholas Hautman of Page Six seems to agree, calling the album/video duo “cringe” as he rates it 1.5 out of 4 stars. Hautman points out the difference between This Is Me… Now and musical projects we’ve seen recently from other artists:
Overall This Is Me… Now: A Love Story is garnering mostly positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, earning 79% from 19 critics but an impressive 94% Fresh audience score from more than 100 viewers. Both the album and film are available now for you to experience for yourself. While this movie can be enjoyed via streaming, be sure to check out our 2024 movie calendar to see what’s hitting theaters soon.
