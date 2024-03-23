When it comes to sports, there’s so much more than the actual games that fans get invested in. There are the trials and tribulations athletes have to overcome to make it to the top of their sport, the intense training, the many defeats they’ll inevitably endure and the punishment their bodies will take before they someday, maybe, get to experience the sweet taste of victory. The best sports movies are able to capture those emotions, and there are some truly great options available with your Netflix subscription . Below you can read about the best sports movies on Netflix.

The popular streaming service has something for everyone — just check out the best movies on Netflix right now for proof — and sports fans won’t be disappointed in the selection, which ranges from hilarious spoofs to adrenaline-pumping action to unflinching documentaries. Let’s dive right in!

Nyad (2023)

Based on the 2015 memoir Find a Way, the biographical drama Nyad shows 60-year-old Diana Nyad (Annette Bening) making multiple attempts to swim the 110 miles from Cuba to Florida nonstop in shark- and jellyfish-infested waters. Both Bening — who refused to use stunt swimmers — and Jodie Foster — portraying Nyad's trainer Bonnie Stoll — were nominated for Academy Awards and Golden Globes for their work. This is truly a story of perseverance and proof that your dreams don’t have an expiration date.

Moneyball (2011)

There are some great baseball movies out there, but one thing that sets Moneyball apart is how little of the action takes place on the field. Instead, we’re absorbed into Billy Beane (Brad Pitt) and Peter Brand’s (Jonah Hill) world of statistics in the based-on-the-true-story account of the 2002 Oakland Athletics that changed America’s favorite pastime forever. Throw in writing from Aaron Sorkin and Steven Zaillian and an all-star cast that in addition to Pitt and Hill includes Chris Pratt, Robin Wright and Philip Seymour Hoffman, and it’s not hard to see how this film garnered six Oscar nominations.

Hustle (2022)

Adam Sandler has spun some terrific yarns with Netflix in the past few years, and his sports drama Hustle is near the top of the list. The Sandman stars as Stanley Sugerman, a struggling NBA scout who discovers Bo Cruz (Juancho Hernangómez), an incredibly talented, if rough-around-the-edges, player at a pickup game in Spain. We then follow Stanley’s emotional uphill battle to get Cruz to the NBA Draft. Hustle marked a turning point in Sandler’s career, as it led to his first major award nomination , picking up a SAG Award nod for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role.

60 Minutes (2024)

This German action thriller will likely go down as one of the best action movies of 2024, and CinemaBlend’s Mick Joest recommends it for anyone who likes a good brawlfest . If you replace John Wick’s gun fights with mixed martial art moves, then throw in some thrilling car chases, you’ve got 60 Minutes. In the movie, which is available with subtitles or in dubbed English, MMA fighter Octavio (Emilio Sakraya) has just one hour to get to his daughter’s birthday party, lest he lose his custody privileges. Obviously that’s much tougher than it sounds, for reasons I won’t spoil here.

The Deepest Breath (2023)

I challenge you to maintain regular breathing patterns as you watch this deep dive (excuse the pun) into Italian freediver Alessia Zecchini’s world. The Deepest Breath — one of Netflix’s best movies of 2023 — is a captivating look inside the dangerous and awe-inspiring sport of freediving, as Zecchini attempts to break a world record.

The Redeem Team (2022)

It’s hard to resist a good redemption story, and when you add in the best NBA talent of the 2000s — LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade, etc. — you’ve got a can’t-miss documentary in The Redeem Team. The film combines old and new interviews with game and practice footage to show how this team of greats (and great egos) came together during the 2008 Olympics following a disastrous showing four years earlier. It does justice to Kobe Bryant’s legacy to boot.

Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist (2022)

Truth be told, any chapter of Netflix’s Untold series is worth the watch for sports fans, but The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist stands out for how huge this story was back in 2013 and for the lengths the filmmakers go to explain the infamous catfishing scandal. Nobody understood a decade ago how Notre Dame football star Manti Te’o could have actually been in a long-term relationship with a woman who didn’t exist , but through interviews with Te’o , the woman who catfished him, and others, the whole convoluted story gets a little clearer.

Gran Turismo (2023)

Gran Turismo is the true story — with a couple of controversial exceptions — of British teenager Jann Mardenborough, who was so good at the simulated driving game Gran Turismo that he got the chance to race in real life. The movie, which stars Archie Madekwe as Mardenborough and David Harbour as his coach, mimics the video game, making for a high-octane thrill ride from start to checkered-flag finish. The real-life driver even appears in the movie, as he served as the stunt double during Madekwe’s racing scenes .

Athlete A (2020)

The documentary Athlete A isn’t an easy watch, but it’s a fascinating and terrifying look inside The Indianapolis Star's investigation of sexual assault within the USA Gymnastics team. The reporters discovered that Larry Nassar had abused hundreds of young gymnasts while working as a team doctor, and that high-ranking officials within the USAG had covered up the crimes.

The Lonely Island Presents: The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience (2019)

The Lonely Island Group is responsible for some truly hilarious and ridiculous comedy, but their foray into sports with the “visual poem” The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience is something that must be witnessed to be believed. Andy Samberg plays José Canseco and Akiva Schaffer is Mark McGwire in this musical homage to the former Oakland A’s home run-hitters. At just 30 minutes, this ingenious special was made for repeat viewing.

Rush (2013)

Chris Hemsworth stars in the sports biopic Rush as James Hunt, the famed 1970s Formula One driver. The movie chronicles the bitter rivalry between Hunt and Niki Lauda (Daniel Brühl), and when you add in sex, explosions and racecars, this movie has no chance of being a bore.

Netflix truly offers some great options for sports fans, and the new content just keeps coming, so make sure to keep an eye on everything that's new and coming soon to Netflix.