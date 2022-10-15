Dahmer Dethroned On Netflix's Top 10 List, But Ryan Murphy Is Absolutely Dominating The Streamer Right Now

After weeks in the No. 1 spot on Netflix’s trending TV shows Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has been dethroned. The controversial true crime miniseries was the most watched show on the streamer since Stranger Things Season 4 , but now a different terrifying true story has taken its place.

Ryan Murphy is the man behind many of the best true crime shows , most notably he is the creator behind true crime hits like the three seasons of American Crime Story. Starting with The People v. O.J. Simpson and then The Assassination of Gianni Versace and rounding it out with Impeachment, Murphy is no stranger to the true crime genre. Now, he rules Netflix with his two shows: The Watcher and Dahmer, which are in the number one and two spots, respectively, on Netflix’s Top Ten as of October 14 .

To celebrate, the Ryan Murphy Productions Twitter account posted a screenshot of Netflix with an exciting caption:

That moment when your new show replaces your other show as the #1 show in the U.S. #TheWatcherNetflix pic.twitter.com/aBaT6MSNUEOctober 14, 2022 See more

The story that overtook Dahmer is called The Watcher. It followed the events of the Broaddus family who bought the house of their dreams, but not long after moving in, they began being stalked by someone who was writing them aggressive letters. This show is based on true events that were told through a story in New York Magazine. While this show is based on true events, it's been noted that it's a highly dramatized version of the family's experiences.

The Watcher has an A+ cast , like lots of Murphy’s productions. The series stars Naomi Watts, of Mulholland Drive, The Impossible and Birdman fame. She is joined by Bobby Cannavale and Jennifer Coolidge, who joined the list of 2022 Emmy winners for her role in The White Lotus.

Meanwhile, the show it overtook, has been one of the more talked about and controversial titles on the fall TV schedule . It follows the victims of Jeffery Dahmer, who was a serial killer in Milwaukee. Many who were close to the victims and the story have spoken out against the show, saying they were not asked permission to use their loved one's experiences. The complaints have come from siblings, parents, and friends of the victims. The original journalist who broke the story, and some people who worked on the show have condemned it as well. However, despite the controversy, it has still been watched by millions.

Both these shows join the ranks of Netflix’s top shows this year. The elite list includes programs like Bridgerton Season 2, Stranger Things Season 4, and Squid Game, among others. Plus, the streamer's shows were the first to overtake network shows in the Nielsen ratings.

If you are interested in watching either of Murphy’s trending shows, you can watch The Watcher and Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story with a Netflix subscription.