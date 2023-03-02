Daisy Jones And The Six Reviews Are Here, See What Critics Are Saying About The Highly Anticipated Book Adaptation
Taylor Jenkins Reid's book finally comes to life.
By the time Taylor Jenkins Reid’s book Daisy Jones & The Six was released in 2019, a streaming series adaptation was already in the works. That means that fans who read (and loved) this documentary-style tale of the rise and fall of a 1970s rock band have been waiting years to see and hear this story come to life. That time has finally come, as the first three episodes of Daisy Jones & The Six will be available for streaming on March 3 with an Amazon Prime Video subscription, and the reviews are in to help us decide if it was worth the wait.
Riley Keough says she feels she was put on this earth to play the titular character — not because music runs in her blood, as the granddaughter of Elvis Presley, but because she connected with Daisy’s artistry and her fight to be taken seriously as a young woman. She’s joined in the series by Sam Claflin as Billy Dunne, as well as Camila Morrone, Suki Waterhouse, Timothy Olyphant and more. Let’s see what the critics are saying about the long-awaited series.
Angie Han of THR says the series preserves much of what fans love about the bestselling novel, possibly to a fault, as it lacks a little edge. However, Riley Keough fully captures Daisy Jones’ electric energy with her rock-star swagger. The critic concludes:
Darren Franich of EW grades it a B+ saying Daisy Jones & The Six is absurd and schmaltzy but sneakily profound. The reviewer doesn’t connect with the documentary style but admits to liking the “ridiculous” series anyway, saying:
Mary Kate Carr of AV Club also gave it a B+, noting how much fun the cast seems to have together. The set design and ‘70s-era costumes draw audiences in to the compelling love story at the center of it all, and the critic says the series is destined to be a crowd-pleaser:
The critics seem to agree that fans of the book will likely be satisfied with the adaptation. Kate Collins of CNET says that while the overall story stays loyal to the source material, there are enough differences that the hard-core book lovers should be ready to keep an open mind. The review continues:
Roxana Hadadi of Vulture, however, feels there’s a smallness to the Prime Video series, despite the great performances and original music, that makes the critic feel we’re “settling for a copy of a copy,” saying:
The series has garnered generally positive marks, earning a Rotten Tomatoes score of 76% Fresh from 45 critics’ reviews. If you want to check out this book-to-screen adaptation, the first three episodes of Daisy Jones & The Six will be available to stream on Amazon’s Prime Video on Friday, March 3, with new episodes each Friday through March 24. Be sure to check out our 2023 TV schedule to see what other premieres are coming soon.
