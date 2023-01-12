Dancing with the Stars' Jenna Johnson and Val Chermkovskiy Had Their Baby, And Tons Of DWTS Vets Shared Loving Reactions

The Dancing With the Stars family has expanded, and it’s as sweet as ever. In 2021, pro Jenna Johnson shared her future plans amid rumors that her hubby and fellow pro Val Chmerkovskiy were leaving the dancing series. Fast forward over a year, and the two dancers have welcomed their little bundle of joy, who definitely has dancing in their blood.

Jenna Johnson took to Instagram to share a sweet picture of her and Val Chmerkovskiy holding hands with their newest little family member. Johnson confirmed that their world changed forever on January 10, starting the new year in a great way:

Since DWTS is more like a family, it’s not surprising to see that many vets were quick to respond to the post with congratulatory messages about the baby. Witney Carson has a short, but relatable response that you can just hear right through your screen:

AHHHHHH!!!!!!!

Former pro and current judge Derek Hough’s message was a bit more coherent, yet all the emotions can still be felt, and it’s positively perfect:

Wowza !!!!! This is perfect! So happy for you all. A new beautiful family begins

Daniella Karagach, who announced her pregnancy in December, had a similar response to Witney Carson, which is really what we're all feeling right now:

AHHH CONGRATULATIONS🎉🎉

Lindsay Arnold is already showing Baby Chmerkovskiy so much love, and it’s clear that he has a whole village of family behind him, blood or not:

😭😭😭 love you so much sweet boy!!

Even though Tom Bergeron is no longer the co-host of DWTS, he is still close to many of his former colleagues. He was among the many who celebrated the birth of the Chmerkovskiy’s baby and made sure to point out that this new dance is the most rewarding of them all:

Congratulations!! You’re both embarking on the most rewarding dance of all 😉🥰

Tom Bergeron is definitely right. While Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson have both been dancing for a while, this is one part of their life that is going to trump it all. This baby has a world that loves him already, and it’s not hard to figure out why. Though I do wonder if he will take after his parents when he’s older.

Meanwhile, with the arrival of their little one, it’s hard to predict what Chmerkovskiy and Johnson’s future on Dancing With the Stars will look like. There hasn’t been any news on when Season 32 of DWTS will premiere on ABC, but it will be part of the 2023 TV schedule, so it's just a matter of time. There have already been a couple of big exits ahead of Season 32, most notably longtime judge Len Goodman and longtime pro Cheryl Burke. So the show's going to look a bit different next season, but it should nonetheless be interesting to watch.

Congratulations to Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson on their new little dancer, who will undoubtedly have their parents dancing genes.