I'm So Tired Of How Dated The Kardashians Is, And Gerry's Golden Bachelor Divorce And Subsequent Hulu Appearance Make It Glaringly Apparent

When Hulu announced in 2021 that the Kardashian-Jenner family would be moving to streaming to continue their domination of reality TV after 20 seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians on E!, one of the notable differences was supposed to be a quicker turnaround between filming and air date . As Season 5 of The Kardashians kicked off for fans with a Hulu subscription this week, that still hasn’t turned out to be the case, and I’m finding it increasingly frustrating how dated the show feels. One plotline this season in particular makes that flaw glaringly apparent, and it has to do with The Golden Bachelor.

Gerry Turner’s Appearance On The Kardashians Highlights How Long Ago Filming Happened

The Kardashians’ Season 5 premiere, “Welcome to My Mind” showed Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian gushing over how excited they were to watch The Golden Bachelor. They were at Paris Fashion Week at the time, which was held the last week of September 2023, so that lines up with the September 28 premiere of Gerry Turner’s season. In the preview for what’s to come on the Hulu reality show, it’s revealed that the 72-year-old retiree is set to make an appearance this season.

It looks like The Kardashians is running about eight months behind real time, and Gerry Turner’s appearance on the show just highlights how outdated it is. The Golden Bachelor’s first lead has unfortunately lost some of his shine since we first met him, especially after he and Theresa Nist announced their divorce . That’s right, since that scene was filmed for The Kardashians — and keep in mind, it hasn’t even aired yet — Gerry Turner has gotten engaged, married and ended that marriage in that time. (Although I suppose that says as much about the Bachelor Nation franchise as it does about the Hulu show.)

It also doesn’t help that we already knew this meeting took place because it was all over Instagram back in October, and Kris Jenner even made a virtual appearance on a November episode of The Golden Bachelor with a special message for her look-alike Susan Noles .

The Kardashians Shows Us So Much Of What We Already Know

Obviously all The Golden Bachelor talk wasn’t the only part of the episode that highlighted how dated the show is. Another big plot in “Welcome to My Mind” was Kourtney Kardashian’s baby shower for Rocky, who is now around 6 months old. This is just something we’ve seen time and time again over the series’ previous seasons.

When The Kardashians debuted back in 2022, we all knew by then about Tristan Thompson’s paternity scandal. Fans even picked up on a hilarious moment in the series premiere that appeared to show the NBA player thinking he’d been caught cheating . However, the show continued to depict him as a changed man and good partner to Khloé Kardashian until their breakup was finally revealed in the season finale .

In addition to that, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s entire nine-month relationship had run its course by the time The Kardashians caught up and the SNL alum made his first appearance .

It’s practically a scientifically proven fact that we can’t get enough of the Kardashian-Jenner family, and fans are tuning into the Hulu show to get an inside look into the events of their lives. However, things like Gerry Turner’s guest appearance that come so long after the height of his popularity make the influential family's show feel kind of irrelevant.

New episodes of The Kardashians air on Hulu each Thursday.