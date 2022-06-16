The Kardashians Finale: 3 Most Dramatic Moments Involving Khloé Kardashian And Tristan Thompson's Paternity Scandal Aftermath

Spoiler alert! This story discusses the Season 1 finale of The Kardashians, “Enough is Enough,” so be sure you’re all caught up on Hulu before proceeding!

The Kardashians wrapped its first season on Hulu, and the series really hit a dramatic high with its season finale. Fans of the famous family got all of the tea regarding how the Kardashians and Jenners reacted to finding out Tristan Thompson had fathered a child with another woman while he was dating Khloé.

Much of the finale centered around the scandal — which is kind of funny (and also sad) when you consider fans caught Thompson acting guilty all the way back in the series premiere — and after a season of portraying the NBA player as a man committed to change who appeared determined to marry Khloé Kardashian , that all came crashing down in a big, emotional way. Let’s take a look at the three biggest reveals from The Kardashians season finale by way of Khloé and Tristan's story.

Khloé Kardashian Learned About Tristan Thompson’s Paternity Scandal With The Rest Of The World

When Kim Kardashian first saw the deposition that Tristan Thompson wrote, in which he admitted that he had sex with Maralee Nichols , she and her sisters didn’t even know if Khloé Kardashian was aware of what was going on. The Good American co-founder confirmed in The Kardashians season finale that her boyfriend had NOT given her a heads-up about the trouble he was in, because he hadn’t expected his court documents to leak. In her words:

I find out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world. A courtesy would be not doing it. But fine, if you do it, you’re not even gonna me give a fucking heads-up before the rest of the world? It’s just an additional slap in my face. It’s humiliating. I’m embarrassed. … Did Tristan have every opportunity to tell me? Yes. Was Tristan going to tell me if there wasn’t a baby involved? Absolutely not. And that shows a lot about his character. The entire thing is despicable.

Khloé Kardashian said learning of more philandering from her boyfriend, whose first scandals went public just days before she gave birth to their now-4-year-old daughter True, made her question everything Tristan Thompson had said and done since they'd quietly reconciled. (She stayed with him after those first philanderings came to light but ended the relationship after found out he had cheated again with Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods.) Khloé said she thought back to all of his grand gestures, as he said he was trying to regain her trust through therapy, and she called every trip they took and every date an act of betrayal.

She and her family were in disbelief that Tristan Thompson — who did not appear in the finale, except in montages that showed the couple in happier times — was even able to keep something that big a secret. Not only had he cheated, but upon being sued by Maralee Nichols, he had even obtained a lawyer and been deposed — a pretty stressful thing to go through while purposefully keeping one's family and friends out of the loop.

The Stress Of Her Breakup Caused Khloé Kardashian To Pass Out

As stressful as the situation certainly was for Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian undeservedly also suffered in the aftermath. She was blindsided by the news and had to endure that humiliation in the public eye (again, after a similarly painful divorce from Lamar Odom). The pressure was so much that Kardashian revealed to sister Kendall Jenner that she even passed out:

I’m so anxious. I’ve been really dehydrated. I fainted the other day… Sometimes I feel like I’m having, literally, I can’t breathe and I’m gasping for air. I just fainted.

It’s scary and sad that Tristan Thompson’s actions would affect Khloé Kardashian’s physical health. And while she said she’s been cheated on so many times that she’s become kind of “immune to it,” she still obviously felt the trauma.

Khloé Kardashian Felt Something Was Off, But Others Said She Was Just ‘Damaged’

Khloé Kardashian can’t and shouldn’t be blamed for not knowing what Tristan Thompson was doing. She really wanted to make things work, especially given the fact that they share a child, but also because he was her best friend. In hindsight, she told Kim Kardashian that she felt something was off, even if she didn't grasp how big it was, recalling how she adamantly didn't want Thompson to contribute to their new house financially:

I feel vindicated in a way, because I kept saying, ‘You guys, something’s not right here.’ And everyone kept saying, ‘No, it’s because you’re so damaged from before.’ Remember when he said he wanted to split the down payment [on the new house]? And I said, ‘I don’t want to.’ And Mom was like, ‘Let him do it. He wants to do it.’ I said, ‘I don’t want to. It’s my house. I want this for me.’

Everyone wanted to believe Tristan Thompson had really changed, and apparently those close to Khloé Kardashian thought they were helping her move forward and keeping her from being held back by the basketball player’s previous cheating scandals by trying to dismiss her feelings as just lingering hurt. She trusted her instincts, though, when it came to the new house that she purchased for their family, and probably saved herself some time in court trying to figure out how the former couple would split the home.

In the end she said she didn't regret giving him another chance, despite his past, but this time it's likely over for good. Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick both gently voiced their opinions to Khloé Kardashian in the episode, saying she could not take Tristan Thompson back again, and she agreed, telling the camera:

It’s time to walk away, and I don’t feel guilty about it. I tried so hard.

Season 1 of The Kardashians has concluded, and while we don’t know how many seasons of the show Hulu subscribers can expect, I'm looking forward to happier times ahead for Khloé Kardashian, now that Tristan Thompson will (presumably) not be appearing on the show as much in the future. Be sure to check out some of the other best shows on Hulu, and see what premieres are coming to TV and streaming with our 2022 TV Schedule.