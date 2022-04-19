Tristan Thompson's Wild Reaction In The Kardashians Premiere Convinced Viewers He Thought He'd Been Caught Cheating

When The Kardashians premiered on April 14, some fans were surprised to see Tristan Thompson gracing their screens alongside Khloé Kardashian. The couple has been broken up since 2021, and the youngest Kardashian sister hasn’t spoken publicly about their situation since Thompson’s paternity scandal came to light. However, the scenes shown in the first episode of the new Hulu reality show were shot before it was known he had a love child, and that fact provided a little extra context for fans, who noticed that the NBA player had a peculiar reaction to Kim Kardashian making an unexpected discovery.

Kim Kardashian was outraged when an ad popped up on Saint’s Roblox game claiming to have new footage from her 20-year-old sex tape. Many fans weren’t watching her and Khloé Kardashian as they looked at the tablet, however. Instead, they witnessed what appeared to be panic flash across Tristan Thompson’s face, and many fans interpreted Thompson’s frantic expression as fear that his latest cheating scandal was about to be exposed. One TikTok user said the PTSD must have kicked in after he'd already been caught so many times before. She said he looked “so guilty”:

It really was a shameful situation, as Khloé Kardashian said in the premiere that Tristan Thompson really wanted to get back together with her, and that they’d been going to therapy. Knowing that there were more cheating revelations yet to come for the Good American co-founder made those scenes hard to watch. No wonder she (allegedly) heckled him during The Kardashians red carpet premiere. There was no doubt in this fan’s mind that Thompson thought it was over:

Kim Kardashian unknowingly probably even made it worse for Tristan Thompson by only letting Khloé Kardashian see what she was looking at and saying her sister was the only one who would understand. Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner looked mildly curious about what was going on, but I’m not even sure Corey Gamble was paying attention. The Chicago Bull just looked scared, and one Twitter user couldn't even look away:

Fans of The Kardashians had a little fun at Tristan Thompson’s expense, with one Twitter user joking about the horror he must have felt if he did, in fact, think he was about to get busted for cheating again, while the cameras were rolling, no less:

Regardless of what was going through Tristan Thompson's mind, many fans expressed disbelief at the things he was saying about wanting to grow together with the reality star and develop a stronger bond. Viewers, including this TikTok user, had little sympathy: