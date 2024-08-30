David Beckham Reveals His Favorite Spice Girls Song, And The Reason Why Is So Sweet

David Beckham may be first and foremost famous for his skills on the soccer/football field, but he's also well known for his marriage to former Spice Girl Victoria Adams. The two have been married since 1999, share four children, and put their lives on display in 2023 for the Netflix docuseries Beckham. Recently, the athlete reflected back to the '90s to name his favorite Spice Girls song for a very sweet reason.

There's no shortage of Spice Girls earworms to choose from, and it's safe to say that plenty of people even circa 2024 could still sing along to "Wannabe" and "Spice Up Your Life" with no trouble. As David Beckham shared in a recent appearance on Hot Ones, his favorite is a totally different pick from the one he was tricked into singing back in 2020. He explained:

I remember being sat in a hotel with Gary Neville, who was my teammate for Manchester United and my best man at my wedding, and we had a game the next day, and we were in the hotel, and we sat there watching the telly and all of a sudden the Spice Girls came on with their new video. It came on, I think it was on Top of the Pops, and it was ‘Say You’ll Be There.’

Apparently, seeing the music video for a particular song on the eve of a football match stuck with Beckham! The timing before a game isn't what makes "Say You'll Be There" special to him all these years later, though. He went on:

I turned around to Gary and I was like, ‘See the one in the black dress,’ actually it wasn’t a black dress. ‘See the one in the black catsuit? I’m going to marry that one.’ And as you can imagine, we were laughing and joking, and I was like, ‘No, I’m going to marry that one.’ And I did.

Assuming that Beckham was watching the music video around when it first debuted, then he was predicting his future marriage to Victoria Adams – a.k.a. Ginger Spice – as far back as 1996. His wife celebrated her 50th birthday earlier this year in grand style with a Spice Girls performance, and I have to wonder if "Say You'll Be There" was on the song list. Take a look at the future Victoria Beckham and her black catsuit in the original 1996 music video for the hit:

Spice Girls - Say You'll Be There (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Based on comments from teammate/best man Gary Neville as well as David Beckham himself, he went to pretty great extremes to spend as much time as possible with Victoria while they were dating, including driving hours and hours to share even just minutes with her. The effort obviously paid off, as the pair have been married for a quarter century now.

The Spice Girls were massive stars on the music scene from the mid-'90s to the early '00s, and reunited sporadically over the years since 2001. Victoria Beckham wasn't keen on a reunion for a number of reasons in 2017, so it was nice to know that the former group members were together for her birthday this year. David Beckham himself is even the one who posted the five women performing "Stop" together on Instagram for all the world to enjoy.

If you want to see a closer look at David Beckham and his life with his wife, you can catch his Emmy-nominated docuseries Beckham streaming with a Netflix subscription now.