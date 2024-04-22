Victoria Beckham’s Big 50th Birthday Bash Included Tom Cruise, A Spice Girls Performance And The Perfect Sheer Dress Moment

So tell me what you want? Is it a cool behind-the-scenes Spice Girls reunion? Is it the ever-ageless Victoria Beckham posing next to the still-jacked Tom Cruise? Is it sheer dress Hollywood glamor? Because Ms. Beckham turned 50 this weekend and no one could argue she celebrated in style. She also gave Spice Girls fans exactly what they didn’t know they were missing.

While I’m still reeling that a Spice Girl could be 50 years old, I know in my heart of hearts that time is passing swiftly. But social media is marking those moments forever, as Victoria Beckham proved when she shared some photos showing off her striking sheer dress and some of the a-listers who showed up to celebrate her big day. Take a look (Tom Cruise is in thread).

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

Eva Longoria, who was in attendance at the party, commented on the post, “We love you so much VB!” Most of Beckham’s fans seemed excited about the Spice Girls reunion, however, commenting “power of the five” and “I wish I was a fly on the wall” while looking at the celebration photos. This is most certainly more exciting than the time David Beckham was tricked into singing a Spice Girls song . A real, full Spice Girls reunion!

This wasn’t the only footage from the night that was shared, though. In fact, famous hubby David Beckham also shared a video to his Instagram that showed off Ginger, Baby, Scary, Sporty and Posh performing dance moves to their popular song “Stop.” It’s super exciting to see them all perform together, as Posh was the holdout when the Spice Girls reunited a few years back.

Fellow singer Rita Ora declared the moment “iconic” and you can check it out in its full glory, below.

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham)

I’m still shook Victoria Beckham is 50, but I suppose I shouldn’t be. Three of her children are grown, with Brooklyn hitting 25, Romeo at 21, and Cruz at 19. Only their youngest, Harper, is still a kiddo. In addition, Melanie C and Gerri Halliwell already previously hit the big 5-0, so this shouldn’t come as a giant surprise, but somehow every time an icon hits a certain age, I find myself feeling shock. I think it has more to do with realizing my own age than anything else, as Beckham looks fabulous at 50 in a sheer dress that even got a heart emoji from designer Pierpaolo Piccioli, who designed Florence Pugh's famous transparent dresses.

The Spice Girls are always Spice World aged in my mind, kind of like the Harry Potter cast always feels the same age as they were in The Deathly Hallows. I was equally shook when Rupert Grint had a baby and other cast members started along the same path to parenthood. When you think about pop culture from your past, it’s easy to feel like that time and those people are immortal, even when the opposite is true.

Time passes, but bandmate reunions are forever.