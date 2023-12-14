David Tennant's Good Omens Just Got Good News And Bad News From Amazon Prime
Like the title, this news mixes the good with the bad.
It’s time to rejoice and cry both tears of happiness and sadness for the beloved Amazon Prime series Good Omens. Following the tragic events of Season 2, David Tennant and Michael Sheen will return one final time as the demon Crowley and angel Aziraphale in the third and final season of the book-to-screen adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s beloved book.
Like the title Good Omens implies, this Season 3 news is both good and bad. However, all things considered, we need to take a minute to celebrate Crowley and Aziraphale's final adventure.
The Good News For Good Omens
Neil Gaiman, who co-wrote the novel and serves as executive producer, writer and showrunner on the series, broke down why he’s so excited for Season 3 of Good Omens, and it’s got me all kinds of hyped. He said, via press release:
Considering Season 2 of Good Omens ended with the tragic separation of Crowley and Aziraphale, I think we were all hoping Season 3 would happen. However, a backup plan was in place if Amazon didn’t pick it up. No matter what happened at Prime Video, Neil Gaiman was ready to “write a novel” so our favorite angel and demon could get the ending they deserved. However, luckily, it got renewed, and Tennant and Sheen are returning as their iconic characters!
One word that was used over and over again in the press release from Amazon was “joy.” The people behind the show and those who watch it really, really love it, and they can’t wait to bring the conclusion of Crowley and Aziraphale's story to life.
However, all good things must come to an end, which brings us to the bad news.
The Bad News For Good Omens
Even though this conclusion was expected, and it’s good in the sense that Gaiman and co. will tell the exact story they want to, there’s no denying how sad this news is. Good Omens has proven to be one of Prime Video's best shows, and I could spend an eternity watching Aziraphale and Crowley’s adventures.
David Tennant and Michael Sheen have undeniable chemistry, and Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s world is so creative and beloved, it’ll be tough to see the show come to an end.
However, as I stated, all good things must come to an end, even for immortal beings. Hopefully, this bad news will end up actually being good, because the show will come to a close on its own terms. Sheen and Tennant said Aziraphale and Crowley got “everything” they wanted after Season 1. However, the end of Season 2 set the stakes for an epic finale that will hopefully, ultimately bring the angel and demon back together.
At the moment, we have no idea when Good Omens Season 3 will drop. There was a four-year wait between Seasons 1 and 2, so who knows how long we'll have to wait for Season 3. However, the release stated that production is set to begin soon in Scotland. So, maybe we’ll get the next (and final) adventures of Crowley and Aziraphale on the 2024 TV schedule.
No matter what, we’ll be sure to keep you posted on the third and final season of this fantastical comedy, and in the meantime, you can stream Seasons 1 and 2 of Good Omens with an Amazon Prime subscription.
