How To Watch Good Omens Season 2 Online With Amazon Prime Now

Watch Good Omens Season 2: Synopsis

Four years since Neil Gaiman’s irreverent fantasy series wowed fans, we’re finally being reunited with the angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and the demon Crowley (David Tennant) when the unlikely allies team up again after God’s right-hand angel goes AWOL. Full of wit, spectacle, and boasting an incredible cast, below we explain how to watch Good Omens Season 2 online now.

Created by Neil Gaiman and based on the book co-written with fellow novelist Terry Pratchett, Good Omens is a fantasy romp that traverses time, space, and London’s lively Soho. Aziraphale and Crowley are our guides: representatives of Heaven and Hell who first came together in Season 1 to stop the apocalypse and preserve their charmed life on Earth.

Much of the original cast are back for the upcoming season: Derek Jacobi, Doon Mackichan (Two Doors Down), Paul Adeyafa as Demon Eric, in addition to Maggie Service and Nina Sosanya (Last Tango in Halifax), who formerly played two Satanic nuns but will now assume the roles of two Soho shopkeepers.

And Jon Hamm will step back into the celestial shoes of Archangel Gabriel. Building off ideas Pratchett sketched for a sequel, Season 2 will place greater focus on the origins of the angels. It begins with Aziraphale encountering Gabriel on Earth in something of a fugue state. His heavenly absence sets off alarm bells, not only for Archangel Uriel and Muriel – played by new cast members Gloria Obianyo and Quelin Sepulveda – but for Crowley and Aziraphale, both of whom anticipate ensuing interdimensional mayhem.

Get ready for another breathtaking, fantastical, and uproarious ride as we break down in the following guide how to watch Good Omens Season 2 online and stream every single episode with an Amazon Prime Video subscription.

How to watch Good Omens Season 2 online with Amazon Prime Video

The hellishly good comic fantasy returns to Amazon Prime Video, with all 6-episodes of Good Omens Season 2 being available worldwide from Friday, July 28.

Amazon Prime Video is available in over 240 countries around the world. In the US it costs $14.99 a month ($139 per year), while UK subscribers will pay £7.99 a month (£79.99 a year). It’s CA$9.99 in Canada per month (CA$99 per year), and AU$6.99 per month in Australia (AU$59 annually).

Read more here for our full breakdown of Amazon Prime subscription plans and prices.

New to the service? Enjoy Amazon Prime’s 30-day FREE trial if you’ve not previously subscribed or haven’t had an active account in over 12 months. That will let you access thousands of the best movies on Amazon Prime as well as a packed library of TV shows – including Amazon Originals like The Boys, The Summer I Turned Pretty, Jack Reacher, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. All that, plus you'll get membership perks like Amazon Prime Music, Prime Gaming, Prime Reading, and free Same-Day delivery on eligible orders.

You can access Amazon Prime with a number of devices: on your laptop through a web browser, Smart TVs, on iOS and Android smartphones and tablets, streaming boxes, Roku digital media players and Amazon Fire TV devices, in addition to games consoles like the PlayStation 4, and compatible Blu-Ray players too.

How to watch Good Omens Season 2 online from anywhere

If you're away from home on vacation or working overseas, you can still access your regionally specific streaming content while abroad.

While Amazon Prime Video is available globally almost everywhere, there are a few territories that don’t provide the service, while you’ll also find Amazon Prime’s content library varies from country to country. That’s where a VPN, a handy piece of software that can change your IP address, comes in handy – allowing you to watch the content you’d enjoy back home no matter where you are.

For example, US citizens in the UK can subscribe to a VPN, join a US based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose a VPN and install it - our go-to recommendation is ExpressVPN, with the 12-month plan offering the best value

2. Connect to a server - US citizens abroad will want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Head over to your stream of choice - in this instance, Amazon Prime Video

Good Omens Season 2 trailer

