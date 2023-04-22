Dead Ringers Season 1 Premiere: What To Know Before You Watch The Amazon Prime Video Show

Have you ever had the feeling that someone you knew was acting somewhat out of character, as if they were someone else who just looked like your friend? Well, what if that turned to be the case? Such is the theme of the new Amazon Prime original TV show, Dead Ringers.

Of course, there is far more to behold in this new, boundary-pushing series developed by Emmy-nominated Normal People writer Alice Birch, which covers topics that range from relatable to uncomfortable, and all portrayed with a uniquely visceral execution. Before checking out Dead Ringers for yourself, dig into our brief, spoiler-free breakdown of what to expect.

Dead Ringers Is A Thriller Starring Rachel Weisz As Twins

Academy Award winner Rachel Weisz (for one of her best movies, 2005's The Constant Gardener) leads the Dead Ringers cast in the dual roles of Beverly and Elliot Mantle -- twin sisters who work together in the field of gynecology, striving to spark a new, safer era in the world of childbirth. While they have many distinctive characteristics -- with Elliot being more outspoken, sexually expressive, and beholden to her addictions, and Beverly being more reserved -- their similar exterior often comes in handy.

Beverly and Elliot take advantage of their identical appearance by switching places when it may be beneficial to one another's personal or professional lives. Despite this, the pair is often successful at keeping these aspects of their lives separate, but signs of the contrary start to take form when Beverly begins to grow feelings for a patient (Britne Oldford).

It Reimagines A Classic David Cronenberg Movie

If the title of Dead Ringers sounds familiar, it is because the series is actually a gender-swapped reinterpretation of one of the prolifically demented (in a good way) David Cronenberg's best movies of the same name. The twisted 1988 drama -- starring Jeremy Irons giving one of his best performances as both Elliot and Beverly -- itself is an adaptation of the 1977 novel, Twins, by Bari Wood and Jack Geasland, which was also a fictionalized retelling of the tragic lives of twin gynecologists, Stewart and Cyril Marcus.

There Are Six Episodes

One benefit that the Dead Ringers TV show has over the film is that it gives itself more time to develop its story and the relationship of the sibling protagonists. The limited series is told over the course of six episodes -- each named after its corresponding number (the first episode is titled "One," for instance) and lasting roughly an hour in length.

It Contains Graphic Imagery And Deals With Uncomfortable Subjects

I would not be surprised if gynecology professors were to show Dead Ringers as part of their curriculum -- not just as an example of what not to do when Beverly and Elliot's ethics are put into question, but because of how shockingly realistic its depictions of childbirth are. It also does not shy away from dealing with certain complications that can arise in the field and the devastating toll they take on both the patient and the physician. Needless to say, the series is not for the faint of heart, on both a visceral and emotional level.

The Show Earns Its 18+ Rating

The immersive, authentic portrayal of the Mantle twins' gynecological practice is not the only reason that Dead Ringers is recommended for audiences 18 years old or above on Amazon Prime Video. The series also has graphic depictions of sexual content, shows frequent use of alcohol and illicit substances, and the dialogue is littered with strong, pervasive language.

Where Is Dead Ringers Streaming?

As established, all six episodes of Dead Ringers are now available to stream exclusively with an Amazon Prime Video subscription. Also, if you are interested, there are several ways to watch the feature film that inspired it, such as with an HBO Max subscription.

