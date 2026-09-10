The Paper Season 2 Did Something I Wasn't Expecting, But Glad It Did

The Paper remains a very interesting Office spinoff series. It's still trying to find its way, but Season 2 remains charming enough to keep us engaged. The characters and their relationships make this a must-watch show, similar to the original series.

Mare (Chelsea Frei) and Ned (Domhnall Gleeson) prove that the relationships attract most viewers to The Paper. The pair had a major moment during the Season 1 finale. Season 2, which you can watch now with a Peacock subscription, centers around that moment and what develops after it.

Warning: The Paper Season 2 spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution.

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I Love That The Paper Let Mare And Ned Explore Their Feelings For The Entire Season 2 Because It Doesn't Drag Out This Storyline

The Paper Season 1 established Mare and Ned as a will-they-won’t-they couple, so I was shocked when the finale ended with them kissing. I watched every episode of The Office US, so I was expecting them to become the new Jim (John Krasinski) and Pam (Jenna Fischer). This would mean longing looks before anything ever happened.

Ned and Mare are not trying to be Jim and Pam because they're together for most of Season 2. They’re navigating their relationship until they ultimately break up. I loved that the show did this because it continues the show’s pattern of not leaving us wondering about what-ifs for too long.

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Them Dating And Then Breaking Up So Soon In The Series Reminds Me Of Old School Sitcoms

Many classic comedy shows actually have their main couple dating early, only to break up by the end of the season or the next season. Ross (David Schwimmer) and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) get together in Season 2. They break up but spend the rest of the series having moments until they end up together in the series finale. Other shows have gone a similar way as well.

The slow-burn relationships have become really popular, but I appreciate The Paper establishing itself as something different from The Office by not necessarily going down that route. Ned is not Michael Scott (Steve Carell) or Jim, so his relationship with Mare shouldn’t mimic Jim and Pam.

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(Image credit: Peacock)

Mare And Ned Still Feel Like They're Destined, So It Will Be Interesting To See How Their Relationship And Others Progress Now

When Ned and Mare broke up, I wondered if The Paper wanted viewers to feel like they got them out of their system so they could move on. They weren’t meant to be, but the show goes the complete opposite of expectations. It says that they are meant to be together, but it will just take the long road there. I liked that approach. It made me not feel sad about their breakup, and confident that we will see them together whenever the show ends. Even if the show isn’t renewed, Ned spoke with such confidence that I know they end up together in this world, even if I don’t get to see it play out.

The season also establishes a few more potential couples. Therefore, even if you don’t love Ned and Mare, the other couples may keep you interested. I find all of them fascinating and can’t wait to see their developments.

The Paper continues to evolve away from The Office, and though I would love to see more familiar faces, I am glad it’s not just a repeat. That keeps things exciting.