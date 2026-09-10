Mariska Hargitay Is Giving Us A Front Row Seat To Her 'Favorite' Part Of Taylor And Travis' Wedding
"Long live all the magic we made."
Mariska Hargitay has witnessed multiple magical events at Madison Square Garden this year, and a couple of them have involved Taylor Swift. Of course, the actress and singer cheered on their Knicks during their run that ended with an NBA championship. On top of that, Hargitay got to enter The Garden again to witness Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding. Now, she’s giving us a front-row seat to her “favorite” part of the high-profile ceremony.
A word that people keep using to describe Swift and Kelce’s wedding is “intimate,” and that’s something Hargitay complimented too. While it was stacked with A-listers and required very secretive invitations, the Law & Order: SVU star and long-time friend of Swift explained that it felt tight-knit and personal during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live:
This statement from the actress who plays Olivia Benson (the character Swift named one of her cats after) goes along with other comments we’ve gotten about this event. Despite it being a wedding between a pop star and Super Bowl champ that was held at MSG, it’s been widely noted that the event was very personal and thoughtful.
The couple’s vows also helped highlight that point, and that was actually Hargitay’s favorite part of the ceremony, as she stated:
It’s been reported that Swift and Kelce’s vows were making “300-lb men from the football business” cry. During The Compound and Friend podcast, CEO of American Century Investments, Jonathan Thomas, explained that he was “crying” throughout the vows too, and recalled that Kelce’s speech was “vulnerable,” while Swift’s was “poetic.” Both of their speeches were about 30 minutes.
Based on all that information, I totally see why the vows were Hargitay’s favorite part of the ceremony. Plus, to have the speeches complemented by Adam Sandler officiating the ceremony is the cherry on top. I mean, Conan O’Brien called the comedian’s officiating “perfection.” So, it really sounds like the whole ceremony was, as the actress said, “magical.”
Now, considering Hargitay and Swift are friends and fans of each other, I’m hopeful she’ll divulge a few more details about the wedding at some point. However, what she gave us was marvelous, and now I can’t stop smiling about the fact that right after the SVU star sat courtside in MSG with the singer to watch the Knicks’ historic run, she then got to go back and witness another unforgettable moment in the iconic New York City venue.
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Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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