Practical Magic’s Synonymous With Margs, But Nicole Kidman Just Went Off About Them: ‘Don’t Ever’
The Owens witches know a thing or two about margs.
1998's Practical Magic has become a beloved cult classic in the decades since its release, with folks regularly re-watching it with an HBO Max subscription. The midnight margaritas scene is one of its most iconic, and its long-awaited sequel looks like it'll follow that transition when it hits theaters this weekend. Although Nicole Kidman just went off about that signature cocktail after a long press tour.
What we know about Practical Magic 2 has been limited, but that's about to change when it gets its wide theatrical release. Stars like Sandra Bullock have been talking about margs, and they've also been treated to plenty throughout the promotional tour. In a video on SiriusXM's YouTube, Nicole Kidman got real about just how many margaritas have been offered to her lately, saying:
Honestly, can you blame her? Kidman and the rest of the Practical Magic 2 cast (which unfortunately doesn't include Evan Rachel Wood) have been doing a full international tour to promote the new movie. And during that time they've seemingly been fed countless margaritas. So much so that the Moulin Rouge! actress needs a break from that particular cocktail.
Funny enough, it seems like the Oscar-winning actress was previously a big fan. When Reese Witherspoon did her viral Nicole Kidman impression she even mentioned margaritas. So maybe she just needs a break after Practical Magic 2 is released in order to enjoy them again.
For those who need a reminder, you can re-watch the truly iconic midnight margaritas scene from the original Practical Magic below. Just try not to dance along with the Owens witches to Harry Nilsson's song "Coconut."
The trailer for Practical Magic 2 shows Sally and Gillian brewing up their own batch of margaritas, presumably from the recipe taught to them by their aunts (played by Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest). So maybe Nicole Kidman and company should have expected to be inundated by that particular beverage while promoting Susanne Bier's long-awaited sequel.
I guess there really is too much of a good thing, at least when it comes to Nicole Kidman and margaritas. Luckily, the new movie is officially in theaters this weekend, so she should stop having folks constantly offering her that drink. Hopefully she'll still be able to enjoy them sometime in the future.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Practical Magic 2 hits theaters September 11th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Folks can also re-watch the beloved original movie over on HBO Max. Now excuse me while I blend up some margs for myself.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.