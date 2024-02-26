Devil In Disguise: John Wayne Gacy: Everything We Know About The Peacock Limited Drama Series

When it comes to American serial killers, few names have as much of an impact as John Wayne Gacy. Over the years, the prolific murderer and sex offender known for dressing up as a clown, in addition to claiming the lives of more than 30 victims, has been depicted in movies, documentaries, songs, and various TV shows. At some point in the future, the "Killer Clown" will be the subject of a Peacock original series titled Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy.

The upcoming limited drama series, which draws inspiration from the similarly named Peacock true crime documentary , will dive into the exploits of the convicted killer and the lives of the young men and teenagers buried beneath his Chicago area home. Here is everything we know about the series at this point in time.

Considering Peacock just announced Devil In Disguise: John Wayne Gacy in February 2024, and there has been no word on when the series will enter production, we don’t yet know when the true crime show will premiere. Furthermore, it’s not yet known if all the episodes will be released at once like in both seasons of Dr. Death or if the streamer will roll out the limited series in a way similar to A Friend of the Family, which had a four-episode premiere before subsequent chapters were released weekly.

The Cast Has Not Yet Been Announced For The Devil In Disguise

Though Peacock provided a great deal of information about Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy when it revealed the series in February 2024, the streaming platform didn’t note who will be taking on the role of the sadistic killer when it finally does premiere.

Dominic Burgess, who gave a chilling albeit brief appearance as the convicted serial killer in the final episode of the Emmy Award-winning Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, would be a perfect choice to play Gacy once again, especially if given more time to expand his portrayal of the true crime legend. But again, it’s too early to say who will play Gacy when Devil in Disguise premieres, but we should know more about the casting information in the weeks and months to come.

The Limited Series Will Peel Back The Layers Of John Wayne Gacy’s Life While Diving Into His Victims’ Stories

When Pecaock first announced Devil In Disguise: John Wayne Gacy, it revealed that the upcoming limited drama series would focus on not only the crimes but also the man who cut 33 lives short between 1972 and 1978. By exploring the mental state of the community leader who would dress up as a clown to bring joy to sick kids at hospitals during the day and commit heinous crimes at night, the series will aim to understand Gacy himself better.

But, the true crime series will dive into the whole story in greater detail by exploring the lives of those 33 victims, the trauma and grief experienced by their families, and how systematic failures in the criminal justice system allowed these atrocities to go on for nearly a decade.

The Series Is Inspired By The John Wayne Gacy: Devil In Disguise True Crime Docuseries

This won’t be the first time the saga of John Wayne Gacy and his vicious crimes will be retold in a Peacock series, as the upcoming show is inspired by the documentary series titled John Wayne Gacy: Devil In Disguise, which admittedly makes this a little confusing. Released in 2021, this six-part Peacock docuseries looked into practically every aspect of Gacy’s life, including everything that led to the murder of nearly three dozen young men and what went down in the aftermath of his arrest, conviction, and eventual execution.

Gacy’s life has been the subject of several programs over the years, including a 2003 film simply titled Gacy, and he was even teased on Mindhunter , though David Fincher’s cancelled Netflix show never got to properly tell that story. Those movies and shows, however, didn’t come close to the level of detail found in John Wayne Gacy: Devil In Disguise.

Dr. Death And The Girl From Plainville Creator Patrick Macmanus Is The Devil In Disguise Showrunner

Though we don’t yet know who will be acting in Devil In Disugise: John Wayne Gacy, we do know who will be running the show behind the scenes. When Peacock announced the series, the streamer also revealed that Patrick Macmanus, the creator of Dr. Death and The Girl From Plainville, would not only be writting the true crime drama, he would also be serving as the showrunner and executive producer. He had similar roles on both of the shows mentioned above.

Devil In Disguise: John Wayne Gacy Doesn’t Have A Rating, But It Will Most Likely Be TV-MA

Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy does not have a rating at this time, but based on the subject matter and previous true crime shows on Peacock (as well as other streaming services), it’s safe to say that the limited series will most likely be rated TV-MA. With Gacy’s crimes being so disturbing in nature, it’s hard to imagine the show having anything less than that upon release.

