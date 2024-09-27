Diddy's Lawyer Is Back In Action And Speaking Out Again After Viral Lubricant Comment: 'That Should Make Us Shake In Our Boots.'

While being a world-famous celebrity is a dream for so many out there, it can definitely be a double-edged sword. This is especially true when a public figure is involved in controversy or legal issues, while the public watches. Diddy is no doubt feeling that now, as he's been arrested in New York without bail. Now his lawyer is back in action and speaking out again after viral lubricant comment, being quoted saying "that should make us shake in our boots."

Fans have been watching as Diddy's homes were raided, with the investigation against the rapper and producer resulting in his arrest for sex trafficking, racketeering and more. His lawyer Marc Agnifilo is once again going to bat for Sean Combs, appearing on TMZ's documentary on Tubi about his client. He had a bold take on the legal situation, saying:

Let's switch our focus to the government. In my opinion, I'm just going to say it the way it is, no friend historically of the successful Black man. None. And they start making this case, in my opinion, as a takedown of a successful Black man. This is the government scrutinizing his businesses, and his businesses are fine. Scrutinizing the taxes, he pays his taxes, he does everything right. What's the last vestige? We're going to go inside his bedroom. We're going to go into his bedroom because maybe we don't like the way he's having sex.

There you have it. Agnifilo seems to thin that Diddy's current legal battle and arrest are a result of the Government's mission to take down a successful Black man. Indeed, you can't deny just how huge his career has been in his decades as a public figure.

Of course, there are plenty of lawsuits coming at Sean Combs that come from individuals who know him and are alleging abusive behavior. This includes his ex Cassie Ventura (which seemingly started the investigation), as well as Danity Kane member Dawn Richard.

Later in the same documentary, Diddy's lawyer continued to defend his client, offering:

Here's a man who has made some of the most important business owned by a Black Man. Run, owned, created, founded. The vision was that of a Black man. What have we done? We have reduced him, not everyone but a large amount of our society, to being a monster. That should make us shake in our boots.

The stakes of these allegations became clear in August, when Diddy was subpoenaed in New York, with the same federal prosecutors charging and eventually arresting him. And after the judge denied offering him the opportunity to spend millions on bail, he's seemingly going to be kept in captivity until his time in court. Given his notoriety, there are going to be plenty of eyes on the situation as it unfolds.

Diddy's lawyer maintains his innocence, and once the famed musician actually goes to trial, smart money says fan interest and discourse will be deafening. We'll just have to wait and see how it all shakes out.