Diddy's Lawyer Is Back In Action And Speaking Out Again After Viral Lubricant Comment: 'That Should Make Us Shake In Our Boots.'
Diddy's lawyer has spoken out again.
While being a world-famous celebrity is a dream for so many out there, it can definitely be a double-edged sword. This is especially true when a public figure is involved in controversy or legal issues, while the public watches. Diddy is no doubt feeling that now, as he's been arrested in New York without bail. Now his lawyer is back in action and speaking out again after viral lubricant comment, being quoted saying "that should make us shake in our boots."
Fans have been watching as Diddy's homes were raided, with the investigation against the rapper and producer resulting in his arrest for sex trafficking, racketeering and more. His lawyer Marc Agnifilo is once again going to bat for Sean Combs, appearing on TMZ's documentary on Tubi about his client. He had a bold take on the legal situation, saying:
There you have it. Agnifilo seems to thin that Diddy's current legal battle and arrest are a result of the Government's mission to take down a successful Black man. Indeed, you can't deny just how huge his career has been in his decades as a public figure.
Of course, there are plenty of lawsuits coming at Sean Combs that come from individuals who know him and are alleging abusive behavior. This includes his ex Cassie Ventura (which seemingly started the investigation), as well as Danity Kane member Dawn Richard.
Later in the same documentary, Diddy's lawyer continued to defend his client, offering:
The stakes of these allegations became clear in August, when Diddy was subpoenaed in New York, with the same federal prosecutors charging and eventually arresting him. And after the judge denied offering him the opportunity to spend millions on bail, he's seemingly going to be kept in captivity until his time in court. Given his notoriety, there are going to be plenty of eyes on the situation as it unfolds.
Diddy's lawyer maintains his innocence, and once the famed musician actually goes to trial, smart money says fan interest and discourse will be deafening. We'll just have to wait and see how it all shakes out.
