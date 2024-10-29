As P. Diddy’s Legal Issues Persist, His Sons Allegedly Had A Heated Confrontation With Ray J Over Comments The Rapper Made

Sean “P. Diddy” Combs remains behind bars following his arrest in New York over a month ago. Already facing a bevy of charges, the 54-year-old mogul is also at the receiving end of various lawsuits that are continuing to trickle down. Meanwhile, his family and loved ones have been grappling with his legal woes. Some of Combs’ children are now making headlines yet again due to an alleged dispute involving Ray J. Apparently, Diddy’s boys weren’t pleased with some comments the “One Wish” singer made about their dad.

The confrontation in question reportedly took place this past weekend outside a Halloween party held by influencer Tara Electra. Puff Daddy’s three sons – Quincy Brown (33), Justin (30) and Christian (26) – allegedly confronted Ray J in a parking lot when the party was wrapping up. Sources told TMZ that at the time, the singer, whose full name is William Ray Norwood Jr., was with singer Amber Rose as well as his manager, David Weintraub. It’s claimed that all of the men began to get in each other’s faces and chest-bump one another.

According to an insider, this isn’t the first time that Diddy’s three sons have tried to confront Ray, as they apparently tried to talk about the singer’s comments on three other occasions at different times and places. This time around, Justin and Christian Combs purportedly expressed their interest in fighting. Nothing ultimately transpired beyond that, however, as entertainer Chris Brown reportedly jumped in to de-escalate the situation. He apparently did so by helping David Weintraub pull Christian and Justin away.

Ray J broke his silence on Sean Combs’ legal issues during an interview on Cuomo in September. The “Sexy Can I” performer opined that when it comes to those who’ve influenced hip hop culture, “it’s important to acknowledge the mistakes they’ve made,” and he stressed that “we have to hold everybody accountable for what they’ve done.” The 43-year-old star also said that he does not “think this is a time to tear anybody down,” but for people “to learn from the mistakes and create a roadmap for the future of the industry together.”

The Moesha alum is one of the few notable celebrities to speak out on the matter, as many of Diddy’s famous friends have remained mum on his issues. A public relations expert recently surmised that this is due to a desire from fellow stars to keep from drawing attention to themselves. One other person who has spoken out is Nick Cannon , who recalled partying with the Sean John founder as a teen. Canon said that he had no reservations about speaking out, as he has “nothing to hide” and lives his “truth.”

Amid his problems with the law, P. Diddy has received support from his kids , who sent him Father’s Day messages this past June. His sons – along with siblings Chance (18) and twins D’Lila and Jessie (17) – released a joint message last week on social media. The six kids defended the “Coming Home” rapper , who’s also dad to Love Sean Combs (1), from the backlash he’s faced from commentators across the Internet.

Sean Combs is currently incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where he’s awaiting trial. The Grammy winner, whose two homes in the US were raided earlier this year, was arrested in connection to a federal sex-trafficking investigation. Per a 14-page indictment, Combs is facing sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution, arson, racketeering and other charges. As mentioned, lawsuits are also still pouring in, with many of them accusing the hip hop veteran of alleged rape, violence, sexual assault against adults and minors among other offenses. Combs (via his legal team) has denied any wrongdoing.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As of this writing, neither P. Diddy’s sons nor Ray J have publicly commented on their latest reported confrontation. Whether or not they’ll ever get together to hash everything out. Nevertheless, TMZ has been told that while Ray J wouldn’t let himself be punked by “little kids,” he still views Diddy’s children as family and is willing to have a discussion with them about what’s been said.