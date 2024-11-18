Another Diddy-Related Lawsuit Broke, And This One Has A John Doe Claiming The Accusers’ Attorney Is Threatening A Suit With 'Wildly False Horrific Allegations'

Since Sean “P. Diddy” Combs’ arrest in September, he’s faced a number of lawsuits . The bulk of those filings have come from accusers represented by Houston-based attorney Tony Buzbee. As has been reported, Buzbee apparently represents 120 clients who want to take legal action against the 54-year-old rapper and fashion mogul. Now, it would seem that Buzbee himself is being sued by a prominent man. This John Doe alleges that the lawyer and his firm are threatening him with a suit that supposedly contains “wildly false horrific allegations.”

The unnamed person – who referred to himself as a “high-profile individual” – filed their lawsuit against Tony Buzbee in L.A. County Superior Court early on Monday. In doing so, the plaintiff reportedly enlisted the services of top legal firm Quinn Emanuel. While the man acknowledged that he was acquainted with Sean Combs and attended events with him, according to TMZ . However, he also alleged that Buzbee is “shamelessly attempting to extort exorbitant sums from him” in addition to threatening him with the lawsuit.

Per Doe, the aforementioned Texas lawyer sent him demand letters which included laid out “entirely fabricated and malicious allegations of sexual assault -- including multiple incidents of rape of a minor, both male and female -- against Plaintiff if he refuses to comply with their demands.” It’s also said that the filing put a “ticking clock” on the alleged extortion-related ultimatums.

Additionally, it’s stated within the Joe Doe’s filing that Mr. Buzbee and co. threatened to sue him if he didn’t attempt to “resolve this delicate and important matter” by agreeing to mediation. The plaintiff also referenced Buzbee’s past lawsuits in an attempt to back up his extortion claims, including suits involving NFL stars Deshaun Watson and Brandon McManus. On the whole, the Doe is suing for extortion and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Tony Buzbee has not issued a statement on this matter, as of right now, though this news does come on the heels of an announcement he recently made. Just days ago, the lawyer confirmed that he did send demand letters to A-listers who may have been embroiled in Sean Combs’ freak-off parties and other activities. Buzbee explained at the time that that’s “typical practice” for a legal situation like this one. He also said that the intention is to ultimately “capture everybody that was involved in this, not only the people that were actively engaged in this egregious conduct, the people that were facilitating this conduct, the people that were there and turned a blind eye to this conduct, the people that benefited from this conduct, the people that profited from this conduct.”

All the while, P. Diddy remains at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where he’s currently awaiting trial. Per a 14-page indictment, he’s been charged with alleged sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution, racketeering and more. This all came months after Diddy’s homes were raided , at which point documents, electronic devices and various bottles of lubricant were found . The lawsuits leveled against him from the Buzbee-represented accusers also include allegations of sexual assault and violence among others.

Whether Tony Buzbee and John Doe will reach some kind of resolution in this legal matter remains to be seen. It’s also unclear as to when any other suits from Buzbee’s clients might formally be filed. At present, what is known is that Sean Combs’s sex-trafficking trial is set to begin in May 2025.