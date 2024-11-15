Lawyer Represent Diddy Victims Now Says He Sent Demand Letters To A-Listers Telling Them To Pay Up

Sean “Diddy” Combs is currently incarcerated awaiting trial on federal charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. However, the criminal proceedings against him are far from the only legal battles he has in front of him. Numerous lawsuits have been filed against Diddy by people claiming to have been assaulted by the star, and the lawyer representing many of those victims says he is now also reaching out to other celebrities that he believes were involved.

We know that lots of A-list celebrities attended many of Diddy’s lavish parties over the years, but who else may have been involved in the criminal activity that Diddy has been accused of is another question. In the new documentary TMZ Presents: The Downfall of Diddy Inside The Freak-Offs , attorney Tony Buzbee says that he is aware of other people, names we would recognize, who he believes were involved. And he has begun attempting to contact them to discuss the accusations. Buzbee said…

The typical practice is to send a demand, to lay out, here’s what we believe the situation was. Here’s how we think you were involved, and try to start a dialogue. Failing that, we just file a lawsuit.

Without naming anybody specifically, Bizbee confirms that “yes” he has sent demand letters of this type to some celebs. It’s unclear how many have been sent at this point or how many more may be sent in the coming weeks. While we know lots of celebrities attended these parties, few are discussing their experiences. Many are obviously distancing themselves from Diddy under the circumstances, though that doesn't mean they did anything wrong. Nick Canon has admitted to attending a Diddy party, but has been clear he never did anything wrong. He's one of the few that has been willing to even say that much.

What’s also unclear is just what any of these people are being accused of. While it’s being claimed that some unnamed celebrities may have been active participants in the alleged criminal activity. Tony Buzbee makes it clear that he is not simply considering those that may have been active participants, but anybody that was aware of what was going on or who benefited from it. He continued…

Let’s make sure we capture everybody that was involved in this, not only the people that were actively engaged in this egregious conduct, the people that were facilitating this conduct, the people that were there and turned a blind eye to this conduct, the people that benefited from this conduct, the people that profited from this conduct. Let’s make sure that we find all of those and make sure justice is served.

If lawsuits are filed we will certainly hear about it. If settlements are reached we likely won’t hear anything about them. Although, it’s certainly possible that names will come out as part of Diddy’s trial, which is currently slated to get underway in May 2025.