Lawyer Represent Diddy Victims Now Says He Sent Demand Letters To A-Listers Telling Them To Pay Up
The lawyer for Diddy's accusers is now going after other celebrities.
Sean “Diddy” Combs is currently incarcerated awaiting trial on federal charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. However, the criminal proceedings against him are far from the only legal battles he has in front of him. Numerous lawsuits have been filed against Diddy by people claiming to have been assaulted by the star, and the lawyer representing many of those victims says he is now also reaching out to other celebrities that he believes were involved.
We know that lots of A-list celebrities attended many of Diddy’s lavish parties over the years, but who else may have been involved in the criminal activity that Diddy has been accused of is another question. In the new documentary TMZ Presents: The Downfall of Diddy Inside The Freak-Offs, attorney Tony Buzbee says that he is aware of other people, names we would recognize, who he believes were involved. And he has begun attempting to contact them to discuss the accusations. Buzbee said…
Without naming anybody specifically, Bizbee confirms that “yes” he has sent demand letters of this type to some celebs. It’s unclear how many have been sent at this point or how many more may be sent in the coming weeks. While we know lots of celebrities attended these parties, few are discussing their experiences. Many are obviously distancing themselves from Diddy under the circumstances, though that doesn't mean they did anything wrong. Nick Canon has admitted to attending a Diddy party, but has been clear he never did anything wrong. He's one of the few that has been willing to even say that much.
What’s also unclear is just what any of these people are being accused of. While it’s being claimed that some unnamed celebrities may have been active participants in the alleged criminal activity. Tony Buzbee makes it clear that he is not simply considering those that may have been active participants, but anybody that was aware of what was going on or who benefited from it. He continued…
If lawsuits are filed we will certainly hear about it. If settlements are reached we likely won’t hear anything about them. Although, it’s certainly possible that names will come out as part of Diddy’s trial, which is currently slated to get underway in May 2025.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.