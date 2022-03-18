Disney+ Just Dropped Its Price To $2.99 For Hulu Subscribers

Streaming is the place to be for some of the hottest releases in television and movies, not to mention vast libraries of content to watch. Now, Disney+ is offering an excellent deal for Hulu subscribers to gain access to all Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars content that their hearts desire. The streamer just dropped its price to just $2.99 a month for existing Hulu subscribers.

On the heels of major releases like Turning Red , Encanto, Star Wars’ The Book of Boba Fett, and a slew of Marvel movies and series, Disney+ is offering an add-on subscription for viewers with a Hulu or Hulu (No Ads) base plan subscription at $2.99/month. The normal standalone Disney+ subscription costs $7.99/month, so this new deal offers a saving of 60%.

The process of adding Disney+ to Hulu is straightforward: subscribers just need to log into Hulu , select the Disney+ add-on in their account, and log in to the Disney+ app with their Hulu credentials once the link arrives. Take a look at what you can expect from the deal, and keep on scrolling for why it’s worth trying:

Hulu subscribers are already undoubtedly used to getting new TV and movie releases starring some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, like Amanda Seyfried’s The Dropout and Sebastian Stan’s Fresh , plus long lists of classic shows and films that are available for revisiting, binge-watching, and/or just trying for the first time. Disney+ delivers big releases and vast libraries in film and TV as well, and is the only place to stream some beloved properties.

Disney+ is definitely the place to find enough Marvel content to keep even the biggest fans occupied for a long time, with even more offerings now that the superhero series like Daredevil and Jessica Jones moved from Netflix over to the Disney streamer . It’s also the home of the first-ever live-action Star Wars TV shows to go along with the films and animation, and Disney+ even now has a TV-MA setting so that parents can enjoy some of the more adult options while kids can still enjoy the family friendly fare without any issues.

Basically, if you’re already a Hulu subscriber who likes what you get from the home of The Handmaid’s Tale ( which will be back for Season 5 ), you can almost certainly find plenty worth checking out on Disney+. In fact, if you’ve already checked out both and are enjoying all the options you get from the add-on, Disney also offers a bundle option including Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+:

The bundle including Disney+, Hulu with ads, and ESPN+ is a steal for the monthly price of $13.99. Separately, Disney+ is $7.99/month, ESPN+ is $6.99/month, and Hulu with ads is $6.99/month for a total of nearly $22, which means a monthly savings of almost $8 when bundled. The same is true for Hulu (No Ads) at $12.99 with Disney+ and ESPN+, when the total cost of nearly $28 is reduced to $19.99/month with the bundle.

Sign up for the Disney+ bundle that includes Hulu and ESPN+: $13.99/month

Streaming TV and movies aren’t going anywhere, and the Disney bundles offer the option to get even more content without shelling out a whole lot more money. If you like Hulu or Disney+, the odds are good that you’ll like the other, and ESPN+ is a valuable offering for sports fans. Check out the deals now to start streaming as soon as possible!