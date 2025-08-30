Doctor Who's David Tennant Previously Suggested He Was Done With The Franchise, But His Latest Comments Are Giving Me Hope For His Return

Back in 2024, Doctor Who icon David Tennant was relatively clear about having no plans to return as the Fourteenth Doctor. Months ago, he softened his stance a bit, saying that it would likely be a while before audiences ever saw him again. Now, he's walked back his statement even more, and I can't help but be hopeful that the former Who star is considering a return.

Tennant was recently a guest on Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast, and was asked if he'd return to Doctor Who. His response this time is very interesting to me, because it sounds like he's making it known he wouldn't necessarily shut down any pitches that should slide across his desk:

I think it would depend on what the circumstances were. I went back a couple of years ago. I did three in a row, which was an absolute joy because it was returning for a short period of time.

David Tennant's comments come at a time when Doctor Who is stuck in a holding pattern. Acclaimed star Ncuti Gatwa left the series amid rumors that Disney execs balked at a renewal until they saw the viewership numbers for the latest season. The series received a lot of attention due to its cliffhanger ending, which saw The Doctor regenerate. Most notably, that episode also revealed franchise alum Billie Piper playing the character who serves as the Time Lord's new form.

With Piper back and seemingly playing The Doctor, and David Tennant's Fourteenth Doctor still alive in the universe, it doesn't take much to put together what fans are playing. Many viewers want to see the two actors back together again, decades after they teamed up for some of Doctor Who's best episodes.

One detail to note is that when Tennant first announced he was done playing The Doctor, Billie Piper's return was not yet set in stone. In fact, it doesn't seem like anyone knew Ncuti Gatwa was leaving his role until early 2025, when reshoots happened to orchestrate a regeneration scene to write his iteration of the character off the show. Since Piper was brought in, I can't help but notice the change in tone.

People love the classics and, if Doctor Who is in a place where it needs a move that will draw a lot of eyes, using David Tennant and Billie Piper might be the move that gets people back and paying attention to the sci-fi series. I don't think it's an exaggeration to say some lapsed fans may be tempted to pick up a Disney+ subscription to watch it, assuming they don't already have one. I'm not saying it's a sure thing that Tennant is returning, but it does indeed seem more plausible now than it did months ago.

If he does, I'm ready and willing to see what the show intends to do. Until then, I'm enjoying the recent episodes of Doctor Who on Disney+, and of course, hoping we get news of a season renewal sooner rather than later.