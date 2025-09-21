Dancing With The Stars' UK Counterpart Has Two Doctor Who Alums Competing, And I'm Loving This Sweet Coincidence

We're still waiting to hear what will happen to Doctor Who, and when not even showrunner Russell T. Davies has the answers fans want, we have to latch onto what we can. With the upcoming spinoff, The War Between The Land And The Sea, not coming until 2026, there is at least one event on the 2025 TV schedule abroad that has not one, but two Who actors for whom we should all be rooting.

While the United States just saw the latest season of Dancing With The Stars kick off on ABC, the UK series that inspired it, Strictly Come Dancing, is going on overseas. I'm super jealous about not being able to watch it via my normal cable access, because I'm a big fan of the Doctor Who actress they have on there this season: Alex Kingston.

(Image credit: The BBC)

Alex Kingston Has Joined Strictly Come Dancing

Alex Kingston has taken a break from pitching ways for her to return to Doctor Who as River Song and is officially part of the cast of Strictly Come Dancing's latest competition. For newer fans of the franchise, River Song is The Doctor's wife, having married him years after their romance first started. She's been a part of some of Doctor Who's best episodes, and now she might be the next winner of a popular reality series.

(Image credit: BBC)

Alex Kingston Is Paired With A Dancer Who Was Previously On Doctor Who

Not only is Alex Kingston a competitor on Strictly Come Dancing, but she's paired with a pro dancer who also has a history of the show. Kingston is dancing with Johannes Radebe, and while Doctor Who fans may not know that name off the top of their head, he's been on the show more recently than Kingston.

More On Doctor Who (Image credit: BBC/Disney+) Doctor Who's Ncuti Gatwa Run Was Its Most LGBTQ-Friendly, But I'm Frustrated About A Huge Loose Thread

Radebe is one of the only Strictly Come Dancing pros to have appeared on Doctor Who, and it was during one of Ncuti Gatwa's best episodes. He and Shirley Ballas (mother of DWTS dancer Mark Ballas) appeared in "The Devil's Chord," in which The Doctor and Ruby met The Beatles and went up against Maestro.

While the role was just a cameo, a credit is a credit, and we now have two Doctor Who stars to root for on Strictly Come Dancing. It's an exciting development for fans, who, as we mentioned, don't really have a lot to celebrate at the moment when it comes to the beloved sci-fi series. The show is still on hiatus amid rumors that Disney is considering ending its partnership with The BBC as a co-producer.

Many are hoping for a meaningful update on Doctor Who's future soon, as the latest season finale featured a surprise reveal with actress Billie Piper seemingly playing The Doctor. There's obviously some interest among viewers as to how this new twist will play out, but no return date for the series has yet been announced.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For now, we can root for Alex Kingston on Strictly Come Dancing and watch the latest seasons of Doctor Who with a Disney+ subscription. I'm keeping my fingers crossed for some positive update on the series before the end of the year, but we'll see what happens.