Kylie Jenner Weighs In On Keeping Things Private Despite Being Super Famous, And People Are Connecting It With Timothèe Chalamet

A year and a half after Kylie Jenner’s relationship with Timothèe Chalamet sparked up, the couple seems to be going strong. At least that’s what we have to assume, given the lack of any social media photos or mentions in interviews with the public figures. The Kardashians star refused to talk about personal things (aka her boyfriend) with the New York Times in March, and it seems like she reiterated that point recently, when she gave her opinion on keeping things private and her reason for doing so.

While Kourtney, Khloé and Kim Kardashian have put a LOT of their relationship drama out there for anyone with a Hulu subscription to see over the years, the younger members of the Kardashian-Jenner family tree have managed to remain more private. Kylie Jenner spoke to that when talking to Elle recently, and it definitely seems like she might have had Timothèe Chalamet on the mind when she said:

I think it’s important to keep things to yourself. It’s hard for me to make a decision by myself sometimes, so the opinion of the whole world…it can be tough.

You have to respect how hard Kylie Jenner is working to keep public scrutiny from affecting how she wants to live her life. The fact that she opened up about how hard it can be for her to filter out the noise to make decisions for herself gives a little more context into why we haven’t seen her and Timothèe Chalamet showing their love on Instagram.

Outside of a few public appearances — a Beyoncé concert and the U.S. Open last September, sharing a kiss at the Golden Globes , a clandestine movie date in June — we really are existing on the smallest of crumbs from this couple. Every so often their names will circulate in the rumor mill. Is the Dune: Part Two actor a “raging player” ? Does Kris Jenner hate that Timothèe Chalamet won’t flaunt her daughter ? Have they even ever been in the same room ? (OK, we know the answer to the last one.)

As much as fans would love an inside look into that corner of Kylie Jenner’s world, it does seem kind of nice that she’s able to keep some things just for herself, especially as she’s raising her two small children. Jenner did not have that kind of privacy growing up, as she was just 9 years old when the reality TV cameras started rolling in their home for Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2007 .

For 18 months, give or take, Kylie Jenner and the Wonka star have been flying under the radar by having low-key dates at home, traveling, playing board games and hanging out with her family. After they were seen out on their movie date this summer, sources alleged that they get out when they can, and that regular communication is important, due to both having to travel for work commitments.

Kylie Jenner may show off a lot of her life on The Kardashians, but I think her presumed relationship with Timothèe Chalamet is one of the things she’s intent on keeping to herself. Keep an eye on the 2024 TV schedule for the new season of her family’s reality show, which has been renewed but does not have a premiere date.