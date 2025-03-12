Fans Have A Lot Of Thoughts About The Kylie Jenner And Timothèe Chalamet Tennis Footage, But I'm Just Here Watching Kendall Give Serves

It’s been nearly two years since Kylie Jenner and Timothèe Chalamet became romantically involved, and we’ve seen the reality star supporting her man this awards season quite a bit. The infamously private couple has made an appearance together at the Golden Globe Awards and the Oscars, but it’s their tennis outings that really seem to get them excited. Fans have thoughts about the couple’s latest public makeout, but can we take a moment to give Kendall her due respect?

You won’t see Timothèe Chalamet on The Kardashians (whose sixth season currently airing on the 2025 TV schedule and available to stream with a Hulu subscription), but he and Kylie Jenner had no trouble showing a little PDA at a tennis tournament in California this weekend. Well, unless you count the fact that his girlfriend seemed to be getting in the way of his tennis-watching. Check out the video below:

There were lots of reactions amongst fans to this video, but I’d like to take a moment to talk about how Kendall Jenner is quietly serving looks. It seems the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings was accompanied by her sister and some friends as they took in the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells.

As always. Kendall was killing it in the celebrity fashion department. She sported a black baby tee that showed off her midriff with some wide-leg white pants, accessorized with a black belt and white sneakers. The model added a baseball cap over her cute bob haircut (a hairstyle that inspired her Kardashian sisters to also go all “short hair, don’t care”).

That’s not to say Kylie Jenner wasn’t looking amazing herself in a red crop top that tied in the middle, but Kendall’s fit was so casually cute and sporty — perfect for the tennis tournament.

Kendall Jenner wasn’t who everyone was talking about though. Many fans found it awkward that Kylie was trying to kiss Timothèe Chalamet while he was clearly still keeping his attention focused on the match in front of him, taking that as either a sign of insecurity on her part or a sign that the two-time Academy Award nominee is not all that into her. Comments included:

This display is embarrassing. She looks desperate, and he seems indifferent. – LeeMitchko

– LeeMitchko Did he roll his eyes at her touching him? Had to get drunk to hang out with her... yikes 😬 She more into him than he is with her. – BarbGEO47

– BarbGEO47 Kylie Jenner is a lesson that you can literally change your outward appearance, have all the money in the world and still be insecure. – TheFabBookLover

– TheFabBookLover I would be so embarrassed if my man was pulling away from me while I tried kissing him. – Mistie_Mo

– Mistie_Mo He’s slightly interested, but not more than that. 😎 – Primula_England

Some fans may have thought Timothèe Chalamet seemed disinterested in kissing his girlfriend, but others saw the way Kylie Jenner rubbed his chest and stomach and thought he was very, very into it:

So belly rubs are his weakness 😳 – hyunnie_hunny

– hyunnie_hunny Standing up at the end there is the worst possible thing he could have done 😭 – MattWallace888

– MattWallace888 welcome to tiny bonerville – FLVinny

– FLVinny Hell yeah, leather pants… bold choice. 😂 – LegionAmused13

This is not the first time we’ve seen this cute couple getting frisky at a tennis tournament. Back in September 2023 the couple were caught making out at the U.S. Open. Maybe tennis just makes them really excited?

If you want to see more of this couple in their individual pursuits, Timothèe Chalamet can be seen in A Complete Unknown, which is in theaters now, while Kylie Jenner appears on new episodes of The Kardashians each Thursday on Hulu.