The Internet Did A Side-By-Side Of That PDA Footage Of Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet Next To Zendaya And Tom Holland Goofing Off, And Fans Can't Get Enough

It’s been nearly two years since Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were first rumored to be dating, and despite fans’ obsession with this celebrity relationship, they’ve chosen to keep fairly private (outside of her supporting him at awards ceremonies). That means anytime the couple is seen in the wild, every detail is dissected, and after they were caught on camera kissing at a tennis tournament last week, they’re now being compared to another famous couple — Tom Holland and Zendaya.

The tennis tournament PDA was seen as awkward by some people, as the A Complete Unknown star was visibly distracted by the sporting event as his reality TV girlfriend planted kisses on his face and rubbed his belly. Fans couldn’t help but recall the Spider-Man: No Way Home stars’ own viral tennis tournament moment from last year, with one Instagram post putting the videos side-by-side, as seen below:

While Kylie Jenner paws at her man in the recent video, Tom Holland and Zendaya were shown sitting comfortably next to each other, singing along to Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.” We even got a little dance from the Spidey portrayer.

The post implies that Timothée Chalamet and The Kardashians star (whose family’s series can be streamed with a Hulu subscription) are trying too hard and lack the security of the recently engaged couple. Commenters made their own comparisons in the comments, writing:

When everyone tells you that you shouldn’t be with your partner vs when everyone has been routing for you from the beginning and don’t have to stress. – melanie__lamb

– melanie__lamb First year V 5th year 🤣 – rhys_la

– rhys_la Lust vs Love – megang00din

– megang00din Young love vs mature love – k1ngblade

– k1ngblade When you have class versus when you don’t – kglows1

Kylie Jenner’s relationship with Timothée Chalamet is believed to have started about two years ago, while the former Spider-Man: Homecoming stars’ relationship timeline dates back to 2017. Tom Holland’s dad shared details of the proposal to the Euphoria star, adding to the list of reasons why they’ve been a fan-favorite couple forever.

Many fans also pointed out that even if the two couples weren’t in different stages of their relationships, it’s not fair to judge them based on these two out-of-context moments. They wrote:

Or…completely different stages of relationship 🤦🏻‍♀️😂 – kcort80

– kcort80 Two different relationships with different personalities, Stop judging 🤦🏽‍♀️ – marinatrujolsno

– marinatrujolsno Omg stop taking things out of context, judging and comparing sheesh – nadbasher

– nadbasher Stop it each couple is different and each one has different love language some are touchy some are more like having a friend and buddy relationship like stop comparing – fazoo1601

– fazoo1601 Every couple is different. This is reaching for sure. Let them be. – nh_artisanparade

– nh_artisanparade All I see is love. – showmeelee

They have a point that it’s not fair to compare the two relationships just because they were both seen at tennis tournaments in the past couple of years. I love getting glimpses of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, just like I swoon every time Tom Holland supports one of Zendaya’s projects .

