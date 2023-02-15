Dwayne Johnson’s Red One Has Wrapped, See How He Celebrated

Following Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson taking on the DCEU this past fall with his long-awaited turn as a superhero in Black Adam, the actor has been filming a streaming project alongside Chris Evans called Red One . The latest news about the holiday action-comedy is that filming has officially wrapped, and to celebrate, Johnson shared a message to fans expressing his excitement about it.

On Instagram , Dwayne Johnson announced that cameras have stopped rolling on Red One. Check out his thoughts on the project alongside a shot of him walking away from the shoot:

A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Johnson calls working on the movie a “ride” and “awakening experience” in ways he’d imagined, and in other ways he could not have predicted. He called Red One a “good one,” before teasing that he’ll get back to making more movies in the future – but it’s “down the road.” Perhaps, he’s taking a bit of a break after the shoot, which began in November 2022.

Dwayne Johnson stars in Red One as a character called Callum Drift alongside Chris Evans’ Jack O’Malley. We currently don’t know many details about the premise of the movie, but it will reportedly reimagine holiday mythology and could even be the latest franchise for the former wrestler. The movie comes from a story by Johnson’s frequent producing partner, Hiram Garcia and a screenplay from Chris Morgan, who wrote multiple Fast and the Furious movies. The film is being directed by Jake Kasdan of the recent Jumanji movies.

The actor has been working with a lot of creators who he already has an established relationship working with , but this will be the first time he teams up with Chris Evans on a movie. Back in November, Evans shared a mysterious first look at their characters :

A post shared by Chris Evans (@chrisevans) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Dwayne Johnson’s character looks almost like a superhero in a red and green costume and tall lace-up black boots. Chris Evans on the other hand is wearing more of street wear in a brown jacket and jeans. At the time, Evans said him and Johnson were having “WAY too much fun” filming Red One. Since, the pair have also become buddies on Instagram, with Johnson commenting on a recent post of Evan’s cute dog .

Also among the cast of Red One is Kirenan Shipka of Mad Men and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Charlie’s Angels’ Lucy Liu, Nick Kroll, and J.K. Simmons and Bonnie Hunt as Mr. and Mrs. Claus. We’ve seen a first look at Simmons’ version of Santa Claus too, and he got absolutely ripped to play a new and different version of the Christmas legend.