Gleb Savchenko Opens Up About Tyra Banks Exiting Dancing With The Stars And What He Thinks Of Alfonso Ribeiro And Julianne Hough Hosting Together

Season 32 of Dancing With the Stars is seeing quite a lot of changes already. Even before Season 31 ended, it was announced that the series would be losing a few pro dancers and even some notable judges. Then, it was announced that Tyra Banks was stepping down as co-host, with DWTS vet Julianne Hough set to take the reigns. Now, pro dancer Gleb Savchenko is opening up about the hosting changes.

While at the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards, longtime DWTS pro Gleb Savchenko talked to E! News about Julianne Hough coming on board as a co-host. It’s no secret that Hough has a dancing background, one that also includes Dancing With the Stars as both a pro dancer and judge. So, because of this Savchenko said that he is as excited as ever to have her back, and he is even hoping to dance alongside her in the upcoming season:

I love Julianne, and I hope we get the chance to do group opening numbers. Julianne has been part of the show for so long—she's been a judge, she's been a dancer, she's been there for many seasons, she's won twice. She knows the show inside out, and it's great to have her back.

Savchenko’s sentiments about Hough echo what Derek Hough said about his sister, pointing out that she is perfect for the job. Not only does she have a background in dance, she's also being familiar with Dancing With the Stars, and she has had many other hosting gigs in the past. Overall, it's going to be exciting to see how she does in a different position alongside Alfonso Ribeiro, who will no longer be the newbie host. Speaking of Ribeiro, Savchenko noted that Hough is in great company with him, saying:

I love Tom, but I also love Alfonso so much. Alfonso melts my heart, he's great. I think Alfonso and Julianne are going to have such a good chemistry, such a good vibe. They'll just bounce off each other, and we're gonna have a lot of fun.

As for Tyra Banks, it sounds like despite some controversial moments during her time on DWTS, Gleb Savchenko is sad to see her leave. However, he knows she'll succeed in whatever she does next, saying:

Tyra, I wish her the best. She was great, I love her so much. She's a businesswoman, I'm sure she'll be fine.

Tyra Banks is quite the businesswoman, and she’s kept busy amid Dancing With the Stars, so it’s not surprising that she ultimately decided to leave and focus on her other companies. Luckily she weighed in on Julianne Hough replacing her, and had nothing but nice things to say, especially considering that the Hough siblings will be on the series together again. It’s always possible that Banks could drop by the studio every now and then, but as of now, she’s putting DWTS in her rearview mirror.

Julianne Hough is in good hands on Dancing With the Stars, and having the history she does with the show, plus a sibling working there will likely make the transition smooth. However, that doesn’t make it any less scary. Since a premiere date for Season 32 has yet to be announced, Hough has some time to prepare, get the nerves out, and maybe get advice from former and fan-favorite hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.

Just a reminder that Dancing With the Stars is now a streaming series, so be sure you’re signed up for a Disney+ subscription so you’re able to watch Season 32 to see Julianne Hough definitely kill it as a co-host alongside Alfonso Ribeiro!