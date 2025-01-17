Zac Efron Caught Some Strays During The Traitors’ Roundtable, And The Internet Is All Over It

Spoilers ahead for the most recent episode of The Traitors.

In just a few short years on the air, The Traitors has quickly become one of the best reality shows on the air. The competition series (which is streaming with a Peacock subscription) is so popular partly thanks to its wild casts full of reality TV legends.This season's Traitors cast list includes Dylan Efron, and during the most recent episode Zac Efron caught some strays at the round table. And the internet is all over this drama.

While some fans are figuring out how to watch The Traitors Season 3, hardcore fans are still recovering from Episode 4. At round the roundtable, Drag Race winner Bob The Drag Queen was fending off accusations from both Dylan and Boston Rob. During this confrontation Efron said that he grew up with an actor, to which Bob said "not a good one." This spicy clapback is making its rounds on Twitter, you can check it out below:

“I grew up with an actor”“…Not a good one!”Zac Efron catching strays 💀💀#TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/Z28MfG4EvwJanuary 17, 2025

The reaction to this moment of shade has been mixed online. Some folks loved the drama of it all, while others took umbrage with the High School Musical icon being criticized. But with Dylan being primarily known for Down to Earth with Zac Efron, (which is steaming with a Netflix subscription), eventually his famous brother was probably going to be mentioned.

One response to Bob's epic shade defended the 37 year-old actor, reading:

Unfortunately, I now have to hate Bob the drag queen. You do not speak ill on Zac Efron’s name.

Conversely, some fans thought it was a truly epic read of Efron's work, and loved how explosive the roundtable already has been in Season 3. You can see a funny meme reaction below:

Zac Efron’s brother: “I grew up with an actor” Bob TDQ: “not a good one”#TheTraitors #TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/YG6qW0YoAZJanuary 17, 2025

On the other side of the coin, some felt defensive about Zac Efron-- especially fans who grew up with him starting with High School Musical. Combine that with the Traitors murdering two Housewives in a row, and Bob has been taking some flak online. Another funny tweet reads:

You can kill my housewives but you do not speak ill of my husband Zac Efron like that

There were even some defenders of Zac from within the Traitors cast list. After the Roundtable, Real Housewives of New Jersey fan favorite Dolores Catania immediately defended the actor saying "Good Job Dylan! And Listen-- your brother's a good actor." This is another reason why Bob's comment has gone so viral, with a Housewives fan tweeting out a video of Catania's dropping the C-word on RHONJ as a funny (but NSFFW) reaction to the situation.

Dolores when Bob the drag queen called Zac efron a bad actor #Traitors pic.twitter.com/USQ6bi5cqWJanuary 17, 2025

Bob throwing shade at Zac Efron's talents has been arguably the spiciest moment of the Roundtable so far in Season 3, so the memes and reactions just keep rolling in. Another one used a meme from That's So Raven to share their feelings, check it out below:

Dylan: "I grew up with an actor"Bob the Drag Queen: "Not a good one"THE WAY I AUDIBLY GASPED!!! DO NOT COME FOR ZACHARY EFRON LIKE THAT!!! #TheTraitorsUS #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/8DrwwN5Gn4January 17, 2025

Not one to be left out of the fun, Bob The Drag Queen posted on Twitter about the Zac Efron comment. The comment reads:

"not a good one" was so out of pocket.January 17, 2025

Clearly The Traitors Season 3 is going to be another wild season of television. There's a reason why the show is so popular, and why it became an Emmy-winning success. The cast, gameplay, and host are all firing on all cylinders, and it's still early in the season. We'll just have to see what viral moments come up at the Roundtable in future episodes.

The Traitors airs new episodes Thursdays on Peacock. For now, check out the 2025 movie release dates.