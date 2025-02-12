Boston Rob and Dylan Efron Posted Hilarious Video Where They Have Trouble Saying Goodbye, And It's The Bromance Video Traitors Fans Needed

Alan Cumming and Ardross Castle continue to host one of the best reality TV shows , the US’s version of The Traitors. With each year, we’ve seen odd couples, cute friendships and some great rivalries. Now, well into its third season, and a part of our 2025 TV schedule , the latest bromance of Boston Rob and Dylan Efron had to split with the ousting of the former. Before they officially parted, the duo posted a fitting and funny video documenting their goodbyes, and their fans are loving it.

The ​​ Peacock subscription show, airing Thursdays at 9 pm EST on the streaming service, has been wild this year. From the delayed introductions of Rob Mariano, to Derrick Levasseur and Wes Bergmann’s addition into the fold, to multiple Traitors going after one another, it’s been like nothing else.

Among the chaos, many friendships and alliances have been born, including Boston Rob and Efron’s bromance. And while the Down to Earth alum hated to realize his biggest confidant was actually a foe, it hasn’t sullied their friendship, according to their shared Instagram post. The video is a quick but solemn goodbye between the two in their hotel, and as they part, both are reflecting on the other before hitting their respective hotel room door. Before they leave the hallway, they come back together for one last embrace. Check it out for yourself:

The rom-com style reel is fitting for their blossoming bromance. Both men humorously hit all the right marks from their initial goodbyes to their internal monologues and then Efron landing in the Survivor alum’s arms. It’s goofy and sweet and fans and other castmates are loving their official parting video. The duo themselves had messages for the other within the comments:

I’ll miss you my friend 🥲- dylanefron

My man!!! Take it down!🔥🏰⚔️- bostonrobmariano

With the most devious Traitor out of the castle and Efron flying solo, it’ll be interesting to see where he’ll head, especially with the dwindling amount of remaining Traitors cast members . If he does forge ahead solo, will he sniff out another backstabber like he did with Bob The Drag Queen and take them down? The young producer wasn’t able to take the RuPaul’s Drag Race alum down without Mariano’s effort, so he hopefully learned enough from the cool and collected viper before saying goodbye.

What will unfold in the back half of this year’s Traitors will be as exciting as what awaits Zac Efron’s younger brother. And even though many were in on this bromance, it wasn’t a favorite for all, including the person who got voted out due to the duo’s work: Bob The Drag Queen. I don’t think anyone was ready for Tom Sandoval’s surprising save in taking out the big fish that is Rob Mariano. There’s one thing to bet on, and it’s that there are plenty of twists and turns left in Alan Cumming’s impeccably tailored and stylish sleeves.

With Boston Rob officially out, Ardross Castle is probably sleeping a little easier, maybe except for the other half of the bromance, Dylan Efron. At least Efron, and their fans, will have this hilarious and memorable video to help us all through the rest of the season’s airing.