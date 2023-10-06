Fair Play Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors From Netflix's New Erotic Thriller

Over the course of the past decade or so, Netflix has become one of the best places online to watch all kinds of tantalizing and thrilling sexually explicit movies and shows that pull audiences in and don’t let them out of its grasp. And in October 2023, a new title was added to that collection of steamy films with the new erotic thriller, Fair Play, a gripping drama about passion, jealousy, and the high-stakes world of hedge funds.

After watching the 2023 Netflix original movie , there is a good chance you are wondering where you’ve seen the Fair Play cast before and why those actors look so familiar. Well, worry no longer, because we’re about to break down the stars of the new flick and just about all movies and shows the actors have been a part of over the years. There are quite a few characters to break down, so let's get started.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Phoebe Dynevor (Emily Meyers)

Leading things off is Phoebe Dynevor, who takes on the role of Emily Meyers, the young and ambitious financial analyst who is forced to navigate the snake-pit that is One Crest Capital and the jealousies of her fiancé Luke Edmunds (more on him next) after getting a promotion in Fair Play.

Bridgerton fans will certainly recognize Dynevor from her portrayal of Daphne Bridgerton, later Basset, from the first two seasons of sensuous Netflix original series. Prior to joining the Fair Play cast, Dynevor also appeared in the streamer’s early 2023 original film, Bank of Dave.

Dynevor’s credits on the small screen also include shows like Waterloo Road, Prisoners’ Wives, the Snatch TV adaptation, and Younger, to name just a few. And at some point in the future, the actress will appear alongside names like Diane Lane, Mckenna Grace, Zoey Deutch, and Kyle Chandler in Jan Komasa’s upcoming thriller, Anniversary, per Deadline .

(Image credit: Netflix)

Alden Ehrenreich (Luke Edmunds)

Alden Ehrenreich appears in Fair Play as Luke Edmunds, Emily Meyer’s co-worker (he’s also a financial analyst at One Crest Capital) and intense fiancé whose jealousy and paranoia goes overboard after he gets passed up for a promotion.

After getting his big break in Francis Ford Coppola’s 2009 drama, Tetro, Ehrenreich found a considerable amount of success in movies like Beautiful Creatures, Stoker, Blue Jasmine, and Hail, Caesar!, working with directors like Park Chan-wook, Woody Allen, and the Coen brothers in the process. The actor is perhaps best known for taking on the role of Han Solo in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

After not appearing on the silver screen for half a decade (he did lead the 2020 Peacock series, Brave New World), Ehrenreich landed a small yet pivotal role in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer cast and appeared in Cocaine Bear in 2023.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Eddie Marsan (Campbell)

Next up is Eddie Marsan, who takes on the role of Campbell, the One Crest Capital founder who offers Emily the opportunity to reach the next level of her career, for better or worse.

Marsan brings with him several decades of experience to the Fair Play cast, having had had career that includes everything from massive action movies like Mission: Impossible III, the Sherlock Holmes film franchise, and Deadpool 2 to comedies like The World’s End and Happy-Go-Lucky and so much more.

He has also been a fixture on the small screen over the years. Marsan’s long list of TV appearances include spots on shows like Ray Donovan, The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe, The Power, and The Bill, to name only a few.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Rich Sommer (Paul)

Rich Sommer is another recognizable actor who shows up in Fair Play with his portrayal of Paul, one of the power-driven portfolio managers at One Crest Capital who serves as Campbell’s right hand man in all kinds of matters in and out of the office.

A permanent fixture of the Mad Men cast from start to finish, Sommer is probably one of the more recognizable actors to show up in Fair Play. In addition to playing Harry Crane all those years, Sommer has also appeared on shows like Curb Your Enthusiasm, Elementary, GLOW, Wet Hot American Summer: First Day at Camp (as well as Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later), Love, and The Dropout.

Sommer has previously appeared in movies like The Devil Wears Prada, Hello, My Name Is Doris, King Richard, and most recently, BlackBerry.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Sebastian De Souza (Rory)

Sebastian de Souza takes on the role of Rory, the One Crest Capital portfolio manager who always seems to be watching Emily and Luke’s every movement while they're at their high-intensity hedge fund.

Prior to landing a spot in the Fair Play cast, de Souza spent the previous decade appearing in movies like Plastic, Ophelia, Pixie, and Kids in Love, which he also wrote. However, the young actor is probably best remembered for his portrayal of Matty Levan on the long-running British teen comedy-drama series, Skins. Other notable TV shows that have featured de Souza in one capacity or another include The Borgias, Medici: Masters of Florence, The Great, and Normal People, the 2020 Hulu original series that also featured Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Sia Alipour (Arjun)

And then there is Sia Alipour, who shows up in Fair Play as Arjun, another power-obsessed portfolio manager working alongside Emily and Luke at the One Crest Capital hedge fund.

Throughout his career, Alipour has appeared on shows like Tehran, Count Abdulla, The Sandman, The Secrets to Civilization, Endeavour, and Street Fighter: Resurrection, and several others of note. His film work includes movies like Kick-Ass 2 and Backdraft 2.

These are just some of the major power players who show up in the Fair Play cast, as Patrick Fischler and Geraldine Somerville play a role in the new thriller’s intricate story. You can see all of these actors, and everyone else who appears in the new movie, by watching Chloe Domont’s directorial debut with a Netflix Subscription , which also gives you access to thousands of other great movies and TV shows.