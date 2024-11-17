Have No Fear Bridgerton Fans, Jonathan Bailey Sweetly Opened Up About 'Always' Wanting To Return To Play Anthony And His Plans For Season 4

Dearest gentle reader, recent news from Shondaland requires some celebration! Jonathan Bailey, who plays the eldest Bridgerton in the family-titled Regency romance, recently gave some insight into the future of his character. After confirming he would play Anthony in Season 4 , the viscount eased fans’ fears about his potential exit from the show, declaring his eternal love for his Bridgerton family in a sweet statement regarding his upcoming projects.

With Wicked finally set to release next week on the 2024 movie schedule, you’d think Jonathan Bailey might finally catch a break. As it turns out, he is jetting off to yet another set post-premiere, but for all the right reasons. The Fellow Travelers actor appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers to debrief his packed filming schedule, where he confirmed Anthony will be strolling the Ton soon for Bridgerton Season 4:

I'm going back, yeah, for Christmas. Reunited with the family next week, actually.

As a fan of Bailey’s season (Kate and Anthony above all, I’ll die on that hill) I’m stoked to hear more Kanthony content is on the way. I'm also honestly a bit relieved after it seemed like the writers were trying to have them exit the show in a similar fashion to Daphne. Thankfully, the British heartthrob affirmed his commitment to the Bridgertons, saying:

Well, it changes every year, well, every two years. Yeah, what an amazing thing to be a part of. There's going to be lots of space for new people to come in, and Luke [Thompson] and Yerin [Ha] are gonna be great. So, I'll always pop back and say 'Hello.'

Becoming a Bridgerton lead is a life-changing event, so it doesn’t surprise me that the Crashing actor is attached to the responsible yet vulnerable viscount. But I’m honestly shocked he’s hopping straight to set after the Wicked premieres given how intense the press tour and lead-up to the theatrical film adaptation has been.

While filming Wicked, Bailey was also filming two other shows and also managed to do a small appearance in Heartstopper Season 3 . The Broadchurch actor has also been filming the next Jurassic Park installment -- Jurassic World Rebirth alongside Scarlett Johansson, and my head is spinning just thinking about his schedule. His assistant certainly has their work cut out for them.

Given that Season 4 of Bridgerton will focus on Benedict’s love story, hopefully, Anthony can be involved in a fun way. After his and Kate's travels last season, I'd love to see them settled and assisting the second eldest Bridgerton boy on his journey to find love.

As for the rest of the insanely good-looking family, hopefully, we will get to see how Polin is doing post-marriage and baby. Pen may have made things right in the end, but with Lady Whistledown’s identity revealed, the Ton is sure to be a bit different than we remember, not to mention the setting will also be autumnal this time around . I personally don’t mind exchanging cottage-core for cuffing season, just as long as I get to see one of the Bridgerton men chopping some wood for the winter. Hey, I’m just a simple gal, I’m not asking for much.

