Fans Call Out Kendall Jenner’s Defense Of Scott Disick On Hulu Show After Kourtney Kardashian’s Engagement

We all know by now that Kourtney Kardashian married Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker in a secret (and not-so-legal) Las Vegas ceremony after a very short-lived engagement period. What we didn’t know was how the actual proposal went down and what the initial reactions from her family were like. But Hulu’s The Kardashians has cleared some of it up in its latest episode, including how Kendall Jenner defended Scott Disick amidst the happy news. Fans are not too happy with Jenner, though, as a result.

In the May 5 episode of the freshman series, it was revealed that the entire family was in on Travis Barker’s secret Santa Barbara proposal plans – even the spirit of the late Robert Kardashian, Sr. The only ones who were left in the dark were Scott Disick and his kids with Kourtney Kardashian. Her daughter, 9-year-old Penelope Disick, was noticeably upset when she found out on the phone, and the sisters were all discussing the delicate situation when Kendall Jenner decided to pointedly question if Kourtney had “sympathy” for the father of her kids at all – because she didn’t feel that was the case. Viewers seem to think the comments were bad form on Jenner’s part. One Twitter user reacted:

Also you know what fuck Kendall for coming at Kourtney like that after she was proposed to MINUTES BEFORE???????? Like gtfo #TheKardashians pic.twitter.com/34ZTxd2EVaMay 5, 2022 See more

Despite Kourtney Kardashian claiming that she did empathize, Kendall Jenner continued to lament how Scott Disick would always feel a “sting” for losing out. Kim Kardashian voiced in the moment the same criticisms that would later come, saying that it was “fucking crazy” that they were talking about Disick’s feelings during the engagement party. Those online noted that Kourtney, who had never been engaged or married prior to, should’ve been allowed time to celebrate the proposal rather than be peppered about her ex. As this Twitter fan put it:

it’s not kourtney’s job to monitor or carry scott’s feelings. she deserves her happiness and her life and should enjoy without hesitation. #TheKardashiansMay 5, 2022 See more

The backlash for Kendall Jenner extended to Reddit as well, with a forum dedicated specifically to how “annoying” the younger sis was coming across. Not only did some interpret the 26-year-old as having an “attitude” when addressing the topic of Scott Disick to Kourtney Kardashian, but others also questioned whether her comments were out of true concern, or if it was all just for the cameras and having a “storyline.” A commentator in the thread asked:

Is Kendall this annoying or did they tell her to bring up Scott in this moment? Like as storyline lol. I can’t figure out what’s real anymore because it’s all absurd

Largely, though, fans of The Kardashians argued that the whole conversation was moot anyway because Scott Disick had his chance with Kourtney Kardashian for a quite some time. The two dated on and off for years, and even up until the final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, there were still active conversations and even encouragements going on about Disick finally getting his act together enough to really commit to her. One of the Reddit critics reacted to the engagement drama by adding:

This was so wrong of Kendall. Kourtney was with Scott for almost ten years, and he was the one who destroyed their relationship. He cries and wails over Kourtney but doesn't give up drugs/alcohol to get her back. Kourtney and Scott agreed that they would get back together if he cleaned up his lifestyle, and he still refused. So after 15 or so years, [Kourtney] moved on. Scott will always be family, but he is the one who ruined that relationship.

Scott Disick has dated a couple other women in the last few years, including Sofia Richie, Amelia Hamlin and lately, 27-year-old model Rebecca Donaldson. The Richie and Hamlin breakups were reportedly over how Disick still held a torch for the mother of his three kids, though. Which seemed all but confirmed when Kourtney Kardashian’s other ex-boyfriend leaked some jealous DMs from Disick last year, in which he had criticized her and Travis Barker’s PDA antics.

For her part, Kourtney Kardashian has said on The Kardashians that she just “finally knows what she wants.” And apparently, what she wants is not Scott Disick, anymore. So he (and perhaps Kendall Jenner, too, if fans have anything to say about it) might consider closing that chapter for good. Check out fresh updates when new episodes of the show stream on Thursdays (for those who have a Hulu subscription).