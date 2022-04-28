The Sweet Way Travis Barker Honored Kourtney Kardashian's Late Father When He Proposed

Anybody who keeps up with America’s most famous reality TV family knows that Kourtney Kardashian got engaged to boyfriend Travis Barker last October, but the great thing about Hulu’s new reality show The Kardashians is that fans can now go behind the scenes of the stories we'd only read about in the headlines. The couple affectionately known as "Kravis" frequently share adorable social media exchanges with each other, but fans witnessed something even more special in the latest episode: the lead-up to Barker popping the question. As the preparation played out, it was revealed that the Blink 182 drummer found a way to honor Kourtney’s late father, Robert Kardashian.

At the end of the previous episode, Kris Jenner told Khloé Kardashian that her oldest daughter’s boyfriend had approached her about proposing, and the conversation continued in “Live From New York,” as the momager spoke to Kim Kardashian ahead of her roasting her family on Saturday Night Live . Jenner said Travis Barker had gone to her house to ask for her daughter’s hand in marriage, and also said he’d made a similar visit to ask for Robert Kardashian’s blessing:

It was so sweet, and so tender... And then he said he went to your dad’s grave and asked your dad, and I just lost it... It’s all happy. Happy. I wish your dad was here to see it, though.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker may not be as unconventional as their blood-drinking buddies Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly , but they’re not necessarily the most traditional couple either. It was really thoughtful of the drummer to reach out to Kris Jenner for her blessing, but then to find out he went to Robert Kardashian’s grave? What an amazing gesture, and I can imagine Kourtney and the rest of her family were touched that he thought to include her father in the occasion.

Robert Kardashian died September 30, 2003, just two months after being diagnosed with esophageal cancer. Kardashian was famously part of O.J. Simpson’s legal team during the NFL star's murder trial, and though fame found the rest of his family only after his death, the Kardashian patriarch was a frequent fixture on the family’s previous show Keeping Up With the Kardashians via home videos, vintage family photos and plenty of stories told by his children and ex-wife.

Travis Barker isn’t the first of the sisters’ love interests to ensure their father was included in the family’s milestone moments. For Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday in October 2020, her then-husband Kanye West gifted her with a “special surprise from heaven”: a hologram of Robert Kardashian telling Kim how proud he is of her and saying he watches over all of them.

Sure, Kanye West’s gesture was a little more extreme (naturally), but to each his own. The proposal didn’t get shown in “Live From New York,” and it looks like fans will have to wait another week to actually see Kourtney Kardashian say, “Yes.” It’s a good thing we already know it ends in happy tears — as well as a practice wedding in Las Vegas following Travis Barker’s performance at the Grammy Awards (and a pre-Grammys red-carpet makeout sesh ).