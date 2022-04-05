Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Reportedly Got Married In Las Vegas, But Is It Legal?

There’s no doubt that the romance of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker has been a whirlwind one, filled with lots of very public makeouts (like their recent one at the Grammys ), rumors of them getting engaged and / or married, and lots of people being intrigued by their union in general. Now, though, some reports are circling which say that Kardashian and Barker have finally, really, married in Las Vegas, but was the ceremony actually legal?

What The Report That Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Are Married Says

According to TMZ , Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, who did officially get engaged last October, truly enjoyed their time in Vegas when they attended the Grammy Awards. It’s being said that they headed to the One Love Wedding Chapel at about 1:30 in the morning on Monday, a few hours after he performed at the awards ceremony, and tied the knot. Supposedly, they brought their own photographer and security, not allowing the chapel to take pictures for them, and had an Elvis impersonator officiate the wedding.

But, an anonymous source at the chapel now says that they only perform weddings when the couple presents a valid marriage license, and another source close to Barker and Kardashian has said that they didn’t, in fact, have that paperwork in order to hand over before marrying. This, obviously, wouldn’t make the ceremony and resulting marriage legal.

The original report about the Kardashian / Barker nuptials said that they did have a marriage license, which they presented to the owner of the chapel, who served as a witness for the ceremony. But, with that detail now being denied, it’s possible that the duo aren’t legally husband and wife…just yet.

As noted above, Kardashian and Barker have been making very public waves since they went Instagram official with their romantic connection back in February of 2021, after many months of rumors about their relationship. It wasn’t long before they began to set social media (and several parts of the actual world) on fire with their PDA-loving romance, which has included butt-grabbing pics from the set of SNL , a very touchy feely trip to Disneyland, and even steamy, Twilight -like vamp photos , all of which helped lead to Kim Kardashian defending the duo’s loving displays .

All of their notable attention to touching each other where everyone could see them was also accompanied by Barker hinting at wanting to marry Kardashian , which became a reality when he proposed with a huge rock , and she accepted.