‘People Do Indeed Ask’: Katt Williams Drops Claims About What He Saw When People Hit Up Diddy’s Parties

Amid the flurry of legal issues Sean “Diddy” Combs has been embroiled in over the last few years, one of the biggest points of discussion has been his infamous parties. These events, which were known as “Freak Offs,” reportedly involved women (who are weighed) and hired to perform sexual acts on guests. Various individuals have since shared what they supposedly know about the events, and Katt Williams can now be added to that list. Williams specifically spoke to what he supposedly witnessed when guests attended those events.

Williams has rarely ever been one to hold back on a given subject, and that especially proved to be true with his viral (and heavily lampooned) interview with Shannon Sharpe in 2024. This time around, the 54-year-old comedian sat down with BigBoyTV and was asked about whether he attended any of Combs’ parties. Williams initially responded by acknowledging the fact that he’s used to getting queries related to the parties:

People indeed do ask, ‘How do you know what goes on at the P. Diddy party if you weren’t at the P. Diddy party?

That’s still a reasonable question, though. As the One of Them Days alum explained during his interview (which is on YouTube), there was one key way he was able to cross paths with Combs’ guests. It would seem Williams was able to chop it up with guests in the parking lot where shuttles would arrive to pick up attendees:

One of the jokes I discussed on [my recent] tour is the fact that they would have these parties in Hollywood Hills, and then they would have a parking lot where they would shuttle people up. So everybody would meet in this parking lot. They would send shuttles down to Diddy’s parties. And so I wasn’t ever invited to the parties, but I was invited to the parking lot because I knew the people who ran the shuttle service. …. I would go to the parking lot, and I would watch them all go up there. They would be thinking I’m coming later, and I would just be on the car having a grand old time, smoking and laughing, watching everybody going.

Naturally, the next question someone might have about this entire situation is in regard to how the guest would appear following the party. Katt Williams weighed in on that as well and, in his response, he also used one key adjective to describe partygoers:

So you can’t tell me what goes on because, five hours later, I’m still in the parking lot when they come down. Just to see all these big-time Hollywood men that I just watched go up there. They all come down off the shuttle, looking sad in the eyes. All of them [were] wearing Sean John and looking oily. They all walk crazy…. Their shoelaces were always untied. I don’t know why…. Then they would get in their car, and they would drive off standing up.

Williams’ “oily” comment appears to be a reference to baby oil, which Sean Combs was reportedly known to have on hand for his Freak Offs and his Wild King Knights. Baby oil also came into play in 2024 when 1,000 bottles of the lubricant were reportedly seized from one of Diddy’s homes during an FBI raid. Shortly after that news was reported, Combs’ lawyer attributed the high number to his client buying in bulk at Costco.

Something that should be specified is that Diddy reportedly held different kinds of parties, including his White Parties, which would allegedly be followed up by the Freak Offs. Aside from Katt Williams, a handful of other celebrities have spoken about whether or not they attended the rapper’s gatherings. Singer Michelle Branch said she attended a party on the same night a Freak Off was set to happen later on. Nick Cannon also admitted to partying with Diddy years ago, while singer Ray J said he wasn’t invited.

It goes without saying that plenty of claims have been made about Diddy’s parties at this point. Whether or not those discussions around Diddy – who’s currently serving a 50-month sentence at FCI Fort Dix – continue remains to be seen. As far as Katt Williams goes, though, it wouldn’t be surprising if he continues to drop candid answers to questions whether they’re related to Sean Combs or not.