'He Looks Like The Antichrist And That's What I Like Most About Him:' Fans Are Sharing Their Unconventional Celebrity Crushes And Why They Can't Get Enough

Earlier this summer, the internet was obsessed with actors who they thought looked like “sexy rats,” and for ages, there’s been a lot of chatter about people falling for celebrities who aren't necessarily considered "conventional" crushes. Now, a thread on Reddit has gone viral about the topic of unconventional crushes, and their choices and reasoning for them are A+.

Considering House of the Dragon just wrapped up its second season on the 2024 TV schedule , let’s start this round-up from this Reddit thread with @mismorningstaarr’s pick. They went for Matt Smith, and when we’re thinking about him specifically as Daemon Targaryen, I can see why they wrote this:

matt smith. he looks like the antichrist and that’s what i like the most about him.

Like Matt Smith, Willem Dafoe’s filmography is filled with quirky characters – I’m thinking about Poor Things, The Lighthouse, and even Spider-Man – and bold choices, which is why @AudreySimmons85 wrote:

I feel like Willem Dafoe deserves a mention here. He's got one of those faces that's incredibly distinctive - not your conventional Hollywood leading man look, but the guy's got a magnetic screen presence and an intensity that just works. Plus, his roles in films like 'The Lighthouse' really showcase how he can transform that unique appearance into something spellbinding. He's like a fine wine – just gets more intriguing with age.

I think they’re so right! I adore Willem Dafoe!

The choices continued as @Accomplished_Egg6239’s pick was one of Parks and Recreation’s best guest stars . Best known for her supporting roles and voicing Marcel the Shell, Jenny Slate is a star, and I totally agree with this person:

Jenny Slate. Not ‘conventionally’ unattractive but she doesn't get leading lady ‘hot’ roles. I think she’s fucking adorable though.

There was a lot of passion behind this next pick, which tracks considering he’s a beloved actor who won four Emmys for playing Tyrion Lannister in the Game of Thrones cast and has gone on to prove his range and charisma through quite the catalog of roles. @xiahabi wrote:

PETER FUCKING DINKLAGE. I would let him do ridiculous things to me.

Staying on the Game of Thrones train, @Level_99_Healer gave some love to Brienne of Tarth, writing:

[Gwendoline] Christie is bananas beautiful, especially with that personality. I could watch videos of her and Nikolaj being friends all day.

There was a lot of appreciation for Jack Black after @GGATHELMIL named him. @raccoonlovechild gave their reasoning for this choice in the comments, writing:

I love his complete lack on insecurity. Not narcissism, but just ‘here I am, you can’t hurt my feelings, let’s have fun’. That level of security is so attractive, and he’s hilarious.

From really leaning into the hilarious “Peaches” discourse when the Super Mario Bros. Movie came out, to dancing and singing on the red carpet of the Kung Fu Panda 4 premiere, Black has proven this point in dividends over the last year alone. However, his whole career is a giant highlight reel of this…I mean we all saw The Holiday, it was impossible not to fall for him.

This list was full of incredible comedians, and it showcased that there’s something so attractive about a good sense of humor. @SamsaraBug showed some love for a beloved SNL alum, writing:

I think Rachel Dratch is so fucking hot 🥵

Along the same lines, @Take-to-the-highways posted about their favorite actors (especially those who are naturally funny), noting the lead actor of Better Call Saul is their top choice:

Bob [Odenkirk.] Hes funny and talented as fuck, thats all I need. In the same vein, Nathan Fielder and Norm [Macdonald] could rock my world

Shifting gears, there was also many who posted about crushes they have on actors who have played darker and more sinister roles. For example, @koalasarecute22 chose a legendary actor from the Harry Potter cast as their crush, writing:

Omg yes there’s something so attractive about Alan Rickman as Snape

We’ll end on an incredibly timely pick considering the hit that is Fallout. Many of us fell in love with The Ghoul on the Amazon Prime show, and in return, Walton Goggins found a whole new group of admirers. While I don’t know if @maverick1ba fell in love with the actor because of one of Prime Video’s best shows , I do agree with their sentiment now that I’ve seen the video game adaptation:

I'm a straight dude, but Walton Goggins fits the bill for me

Overall, all these picks are incredible, and in a lot of cases, the reasoning for them is hilarious and relatable.

Attractiveness is more than just looks, and don’t get me wrong, all these people are good-looking, but there’s so much more to them! While they may be considered unconventional choices at first, all these people deserve all the love in the world.