Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore Streaming: How To Watch The Wizarding World Movie Online

If you were planning to watch Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore in theaters but couldn’t find a broomstick to whisk you away or come up with a spell to magically transport yourself out of your tiny bedroom beneath the stairs, don’t worry because you’re not out of luck. As of May 30, 2022, you can watch the third and what some would call the best installment in the series from the comfort of your home, and with little to no magic involved.

That’s right, you can now watch Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore streaming, meaning everyone with a certain platform can plop down on the couch, whip out their magic wand, err remote, and start watching the Harry Potter prequel with relative ease. Below we will break down everything you could possibly want to know about this little secret…

Where Is Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore Streaming?

It seems like it was only yesterday (or about 45 days, really) Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore opened in theaters and resumed the endless battle between good and evil as Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law), Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), and their assorted group of wizards (and one muggle) teamed up to take on the villainous Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen). But now you can revisit the epic battle (or watch it for the first time) since the movie is currently streaming for anyone with an HBO Max subscription.

Since the movie is one of Warner Bros. Studios’ biggest releases of 2022 thus far, the Wizarding World film is plastered front and center on the HBO Max homepage. But if you want to save a little time, you can click on the link found just below.

Stream Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore on HBO Max. (opens in new tab)

Are There Other Ways To Watch Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore?

Don’t have access to HBO Max or simply prefer to own your movies (either digitally or physically)? Well, you’ll be able to watch Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore a variety of ways, both now and in the near future.

The latest entry in the expansive Wizarding World franchise is currently available as a digital purchase on Amazon. The movie will also be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD starting June 28, though you can go ahead and preorder a copy now before the thought is obliviated.

Buy Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

Preorder Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore on 4K Ultra HD on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

If You’ve Already Watched Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore…

Hopefully all of this makes it easier to watch Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. And after you check out the latest Harry Potter prequel, take a look at all the other great HBO Max movies available right now.