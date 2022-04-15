Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Before

The Wizarding World — whether in the Harry Potter movies or the Fantastic Beasts franchise — has long been home to several of cinema’s most beloved heroes and detestable villains, with the likes of “The Boy Who Lived” and “He Who Shall Not Be Named” leading the pack. Over the years, the movies, which are based on books and other texts by J.K. Rowling, have given these characters room to shine despite each title featuring so many witches, wizards, muggles, and magical creatures.

And, that is again the case in the latest entry in the successful film franchise, as the enchanting Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore cast is loaded with unique characters. Let’s take a look at some of those familiar faces from one of the most anticipated new movie releases of 2022.

Eddie Redmayne (Newt Scamander)

Returning as the fearless magizoologist Newt Scamander in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is Eddie Redmayne, who has portrayed the beloved character since the series first got underway back in 2016.

Outside of the two previous entries in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, Redmayne is best remembered for his Academy Award-winning performance in the 2014 Stephen Hawking biographical drama The Theory of Everything. Redmayne has also had memorable roles in everything from The Danish Girl to the Netflix original movie The Trial of the Chicago 7, and Les Misérables to My Week with Marilyn.

Jude Law (Albus Dumbledore)

Jude Law is back once more to portray the incredibly powerful and conflicted Albus Dumbledore, the teacher of Defense Against the Dark Arts who would one day go on to become the headmaster of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

One of the most prolific and recognizable members of the Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore cast, Law has appeared in countless film, TV, and stage productions throughout his career, including The Talented Mr. Ripley, Cold Mountain, The Young Pope, The Third Day, Henry V, and Hamlet. Law has also had major roles in the Contagion cast and in movies like Captain Marvel and The Holiday.

Mads Mikkelsen (Gellert Grindelwald)

The third actor to take on the role, Mads Mikkelsen plays Gellert Grindelwald, the dark wizard who has been behind the various struggles and conflicts throughout the Fantastic Beasts franchise thus far.

A prolific actor in his own right, Mikkelsen’s talents and versatility have allowed him to play sadistic villains like Le Chiffre in Casino Royale, conflicted scientists like Death Star designer Galen Erso in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and one of the best iterations of the Hannibal Lecter character on Hannibal. With that in mind, his mysterious role in the upcoming fifth Indiana Jones movie could go either way.

Dan Fogler (Jacob Kowalski)

Back again as Jacob Kowalski, the lovable No-Maj baker and trustworthy best friend of Newt Scamander, is Dan Fogler, who brings his charm, comedic timing, and earnestness to the Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore cast.

Known for his TV work on shows like The Walking Dead, The Goldbergs, and numerous others, Fogler also has had a great deal of film roles throughout his career. This includes the 2007 sports comedy Balls of Fury, Kung Fu Panda, Don Peyote, In Like Flynn, and The Argument. He is next to set to portray Francis Ford Coppola in the Paramount+ original series The Offer.

Alison Sudol (Queenie Goldstein)

Returning as Queenie Goldstein, the powerful legilimens who has long been a love interest of Jacob Kowalski, is Alison Sudol.

Outside of the Fantastic Beasts franchise, Sudol has appeared in movies like Between Us, and The Last Full Measure, and on a list of shows that includes CSI: NY, Transparent, and Dig. Sudol also has a music career, with several albums being released over the years. In April 2022, she debuted the video for her latest single, “Peaches,” on her official YouTube page.

Ezra Miller (Credence Barebones / Aurelius Dumbledore)

Ezra Miller is back in the Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore cast as Credence Barebones, a.k.a. Aurelius Dumbledore, the dark, tormented, and forgotten member of the Dumbledore family.

Miller, one of the most recognizable faces in today’s Hollywood, is no stranger when it comes to multi-part film franchises, as they have appeared in the DCEU with titles like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League under their belt. They will once again portray Barry Allen in the 2023 superhero film, The Flash. MIller’s other work includes The Perks of Being a Wallflower, The Stanford Prison Experiment, and Trainwreck.

Jessica Williams (Eulalie Hicks)

Jessica Williams reprises her role of Ilvermorny School of Witchcraft and Wizardry Professor Eulalie “Lally” Hicks, who helps Dumbledore’s team track down Grindelwald and his dark army.

Williams, who previously appeared in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, had also served as a long-time correspondent on The Daily Show and host of 2 Dope Queens, as well as appeared on shows like Love Life Season 2, The Twilight Zone, Girls, and Just For Kicks. Her film work includes Netflix's The Incredible Jessica James, Booksmart, Corporate Animals, and Hot Tub Time Machine 2.

Callum Turner (Theseus Scamander)

Callum Turner appears in the Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore cast Theseus Scamander, Newt’s older brother and British Ministry of Magic Auror, who’s also somewhat of a war hero.

Throughout his career, Turner has appeared in movies like Victor Frankenstein, Emma, The Only Living Boy in New York, and Green Room. His TV work includes shows like The Town, Ripper Street, Glue, War & Peace, and The Capture. Turner is next set to star alongside Joel Edgerton in George Clooney’s upcoming drama about the 1936 gold medal-winning men's Olympic rowing team, Boys in the Boat, according to Deadline.

William Nadylam (Yusuf Kama)

William Nadylam reprises his role of French-Senegalese wizard Yusuf Kama in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, joining Newt Scamander’s team to prevent the destruction of the world.

Outside of his Wizarding World debut in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, in which he attempted to kill Credence Barebones, Nadylam has spent most of his career appearing in French films like L’Absence, L’affaire SK1, and White Material. He has also popped up on various TV shows over the years, including Murphy’s Law, Les Oubliées, and Parlement.

Richard Coyle (Aberforth Dumbledore)

Stepping in to take on the role of Albus Dumbledore’s younger brother, Aberforth, in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is veteran actor Richard Coyle, who brings with him decades of experience on the silver screen and small screen.

Fans of the Netflix original series The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will recognize Coyle from his portrayal of the frequently menacing Father Blackwood, but that is just his latest contribution to TV. Other shows include Coupling, A.D. The Bible Continues, Strange, and The Fall. His list of film credits includes everything from Happy Now? to A Good Year, and Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time to Pusher, with several dozen other features in between.

Victoria Yeates (Bunty Broadacre)

Returning to Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is Victoria Yeates, who once again portrays the character of Bunty Broadacre, Newt Scamander’s trusty assistant.

In addition to popping up as a magical character in the Wizarding World, Yeates has also appeared in another witchcraft-centric series, A Discovery of Witches, on which she portrayed Elizabeth Jackson. But Yeates is probably best remembered for her portrayal of Sister Winifred on the long-running historical drama, Call the Midwife, from 2014 to 2019. Her other TV work includes Holby City and Lip Service.

Fiona Glascott (Minerva McGonagall)

Minerva McGonagall has long been one of the most beloved characters in the Harry Potter movies franchise, with several iconic moments throughout the franchise. And while Maggie Smith isn’t playing Albus Dumbledore’s close friend, the character is once again portrayed by Fiona Glascott, who first took on the role in 2018, in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

Over the years, Glascott has popped up in movies like Resident Evil, Brooklyn, and The Duel, as well as shows like Casualty, The Musketeers, and Midsomer Murders, to name only a few.

Katherine Waterston (Porpentina Goldstein)

Although she doesn’t play as big of a role as she did in the previous two movies in the franchise, Katherine Waterston once again shows up as Porpentina “Tina” Goldstein, who has more than enough experience taking on the villainous Gellert Grindelwald.

In addition to being a big part of the first two Fantastic Beasts movies, Waterston has also appeared in a number of major films the past decade or so with titles like Alien: Covenant, Logan Lucky, Mid90s, Steve Jobs, and The World to Come all coming to mind. She also had a brief role on the HBO crime drama series, Boardwalk Empire. Waterston is next set to appear in the second season of Perry Mason, also on HBO.

This are just some of the major players who appear in the Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore cast, as including every witch, wizard, and muggle would make this list as long (if not longer) as the full collection of all Harry Potter books and subsequent texts combined.